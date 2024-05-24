Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law

Matthew Stashower ’25 Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

To say the least, former president Donald Trump is anything but unoccupied. While running in the 2024 race for the presidency, he is engaged in no less than four prosecutions in separate jurisdictions. However, only one has gone to trial and will have an impact on the upcoming presidential election.

This particular case alleges that Trump falsified 11 invoices, 11 checks, and 12 ledger entries as routine legal expenses to his attorney, Michael Cohen, rather than as reimbursement for hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts for this allegation.

As an independent, my views fluctuate from issue to issue and candidate to candidate. Therefore, I believe I am a fair witness to these events because I can approach them with a more unbiased view. That said, after weighing both sides of the issue, I ultimately believe in upholding the rule of law, which, in this case, means Trump should be punished.

The facts weigh heavily in favor of the prosecution. While the prosecution called 22 witnesses to uphold their accusations, Trump’s defense team only called two.,

Trump will all but assuredly be found guilty, and so the real question is what should be his punishment. I believe Trump should go to jail because it is the only punishment that will show the American people that even a president is not above the law.

Giving Trump, who has a networth of $7.4 billion, a lighter punishment, such as having him pay a simple fine, is unlikely to be a great enough penalty to deter Trump from similar crimes in the future..

It is also only fair that Trump serve time. Cohen, who made the payments to Daniels at the behest of Trump, had to serve time in jail, so it would only make sense that the man who actually directed the payments should also serve time.

The weight of Trump’s penalty should not take his presidential run into consideration. According to an ABC News poll, if Trump is convicted of a crime, he could lose 20% of his supporters. This is a significant number that could affect swing states in the upcoming presidential election, but it should not play a part in the judge’s decision for a penalty. The law must do everything it can to remain unbiased, and that means holding everyone to the same standard.

Our justice system should not let Trump off easy simply because of his political influence or how it may impact the presidential election; to do so would betray the most sacred ideals of this country.