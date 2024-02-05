Students answer the question: Are new school lunch codes making the cafeteria hectic?

Join the discussion.

The Westport Board of Finance hears presentations and questioning from the public on the proposed renovations to Long Lots elementary school.
Board of Finance discusses Long Lots rebuild project
Compo beach renovations are anticipated to take place in the fall of 2024.
Compo playground set for exciting renovations
Co-presidents Dylan Fiore ’24 and Patrick Coleman ’24 presenting a slideshow to the Student Council about the new ​​Board of Education positions.
Student Council announces class officers, open leadership positions, goals
The Staples Mitzvah Club hosted a walk at the Staples High School track to raise donations for United Hatzalah on Dec. 17. Many Westport community members attended, contributed and supported the cause.
Staples Mitzvah Club hosts unifying walk for Israel
Motor vehicle thefts have risen 35.5% between the first half of 2023 and first half of 2022 according to CT Insider.
Stolen car found on fire in Bridgeport
By regularly following the news, teens are able to stay more informed with what is going on in the world. Today, teens can have access to the news even on their phones, where they are able to view news articles, broadcasts and more from a variety of different publications.
Why teens should make an effort to follow the news
Miles Khan ’26 and Anderson Yee ’26 preparing to climb the Vertical PlayPen in their Sophomore Co-op class.
Sophomore Co-op classes safety is being questioned after several students injured
Snapchat Logo with Love emojis.
Did Snapchat kill teen romance? Yes, yes it did.
Since the events of Oct. 7, 2023, many Jewish students have become uncomfortable with others knowing about their Jewish identities, as well as with discussing the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Jewish students navigate college campus safety concerns
Participating in physical activity can help relieve stress and improve their overall performance in the classroom.
Staples students should have the option for additional exercise throughout the school day
Store owner of Cove Collective, Carey Price, places a soft pink plush coat on the rack amongst the boutique’s wide range of unique pieces.
Carey Price enlivens wardrobes with Cove Collective
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Juniors and Micinilio pose for a photo while exploring Le Havre and surrounding areas in France during their trip.
Three juniors travel to France for international summit
Staples substitute Bill Armstrong greets Stew Leonards’ shoppers as Santa from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays this holiday season.
Santa meet and greets spark magic around Westport
Aux Delices, located at 1035 Post Road East, is ready for the holidays with Christmas decorations, Christmas themed foods and a holiday menu.
Snowy season brings up new debate: where is the best hot chocolate in town?
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, sparking anger after previous controversies. (Photo by Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra, Flickr)
Ye delays new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign triggering widespread anger after previous controversies
“This is the Life I See” will run through Dec 30, 2023 at Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art.
From prison to painter to people: Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works of Purvis Young
Art teacher Stephanie Sileo’s Printmaking and Studio Art Foundations classes created printmaking pieces using LEGOs.
New projects, recently added classes, independent exploration: art department welcomes variety of creative opportunities
Released on Nov. 22, “Maestro” pays a respectful tribute to Jewish composer among offensive minority representation in Hollywood.
The ethics of a nose: Netflix’s “Maestro” raises questions from critics
The AMC Royal 6 movie theater in Norwalk previewed the trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games series, on the big screen ahead of its official release on Nov. 17.
Unveiling the origin story: ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ enriches ‘The Hunger Games’ series
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
The Staples Wreckers took down the West Haven Blue Devils in the football Class LL state championship game.
Staples football defeats West Haven, takes home first state championship in 18 years
The Staples Wreckers varsity football team shut out the Southington Blue Knights 41-0. The Wreckers advance to the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will face the West Haven Blue Devils.
Staples football thrashes Southington, advances to first championship game in 12 years
Starting on the first day of semester two, it is tradition for most senior girls to wear kids backpacks. The girls also take photos near Ginny field on that morning to celebrate the beginning of being a second semester senior.
Seniors discuss participation in second semester backpack tradition
Students express their varying opinions on the purpose of Valentine’s Day. Many celebrate romantically, while some take the opportunity to spend time with friends or family.
Valentine’s Day: How do you celebrate?
A shot from the crowd as Staples students perform for Candlelight.
On Candlelight with Staples Choir Director Lauren Pine and choir member Eva Slossberg ’26.
Renato’s Pizza recently opened on 539 Riverside Avenue in Westport. It features Italian cuisine including its specialty: New Haven style pizza. Owner Carlos Monroy is very excited about this new location and its welcoming environment.
Renato’s Pizza sizzles up quality cuisine
Students return from holiday break and share their favorite gifts that they received this year.
Students reflect on favorite holiday gifts
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Inklings Wordle 1/29/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
    Students answer the question: Are new school lunch codes making the cafeteria hectic?

    Genevieve Frucht ’24, Editor-in-Chief, and Ava Cordella ’24 Associate Managing EditorFebruary 5, 2024
    The+lunch+room+has+seen+longer+lines+to+buy+food+since+the+implementation+of+the+new+lunch+codes.+%0A
    Genevieve Frucht ’24
    The lunch room has seen longer lines to buy food since the implementation of the new lunch codes.
    On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
    Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
    Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
    (screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
    Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
    After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
    Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
    Tishia Darmawan ’24 has found that while quarter one senior year does involve pressures such as grades that will need to be submitted to colleges, she has also found that the overall atmosphere and social scene has been going great.
    Students reflect on first quarter of school year
    Zucca Gastrobar, located near the Westport train station, has opened and is ready for dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery.
    Zucca Gastrobar serves up Italian excellence in Westport
    Genevieve Frucht ’24, Editor in Chief
    Inklings Editor in Chief Genevieve Frucht ’24 has the passion and experience of an incredibly dedicated journalist. “I wanted to expand and write about real people--their stories--and get to know people through interviews,” Frucht said. Frucht started out as a news editor junior year, and then set her sights on becoming chief because she had ideas for creating her ideal version of the paper. Her position and time in Inklings has given Frucht vast wisdom in the world of interviewing people. “Sometimes they’ll say no [to an interview],” Frucht said, “but if they do, just take that and move on.”
