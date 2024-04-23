Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism

Join the discussion.

On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
During the months of April through November, Church Lane will be closed to public traffic allowing only pedestrians on the road.
If approved, this years Education budget will increase by about 8%.
Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.
April 23, 2024
Zoe Alpert ’25
Westport Public Schools received calls for a reform of its policies regarding racism following a peaceful protest on Feb. 27, outside of Staples High School and Bedford Middle School. The protest was in response to a Board of Education meeting where Westport parents Dr. Carol Felder and Richard Anderson spoke out against the racism their daughters experienced within the school system. 

Following the protest, over 30 Westport parents submitted a letter on March 5 to the Board of Education and Westport Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice, that provided multiple short-term, medium-term and long-term policy proposals.

Scarice shared that he was appreciative of parents who shared their suggestions on potential policy changes.

“The district has been committed to improving our school cultures and working to prevent misconduct such as racism, antisemitism, homophobia and any other misconduct directed at groups of students,” Scarice wrote in a March 12 email. “The overall strategy in confronting these matters is to build a strong program of prevention, and to ensure that when misconduct occurs, it is thoroughly addressed.”

The district plans to implement other changes such as updating the Student Behavioral Code of Conduct and providing staff training on topics such as microaggressions. Such changes are also outlined on a recently published website.

 The website went live on March 13, around two weeks after the Feb. 27 demonstration that was organized by Dr. Felder, Anderson, their friends, as well as Westport Onyx, a group that aims to support the town’s Black community. 

“We had support from many people from many walks of life at the protest, and that was just very heartwarming,” Dr. Felder said. “We said that it was a community issue and the community showed up in support of us to solidify that it truly is, and that there are many people who desire that same change.”

We’re met with sympathy, but sympathy does not help the problem. It’s appreciated but we don’t want sympathy; we want action.

— Dr. Felder

Prior to the protest, Dr. Felder spoke at a Feb. 15 Board of Education meeting about the racist behavior her daughters were exposed to. After reporting the incidents to the school, how the school handled the situation left her feeling “hopeless” and “not heard” or “seen,” which ultimately led to her decision to speak out during the public comment section of the meeting.

After experiencing repeated microaggressions from her peers, one of Dr. Felder’s daughters, Riley Anderson ’27 said she discovered text messages between two acquaintances, containing blatantly-racist comments targeted at her. After showing screenshots to her teacher, it was reported to both the counseling department and administrators. The initial reaction from the school led Riley to believe that the situation would be handled satisfactorily. However, she said she was disappointed by the outcome.

“In my mind I was assuming [the perpetrator was] going to be expelled because what he said to me was completely inappropriate and something that’s not tolerated,” Riley said. “I just felt as if the consequences were very inadequate.” 

While disappointed at the school’s response, Riley is grateful for her parents for taking action and the community’s outright support.

“What my parents have done is show that this is not something you are going to get away with,” she said. “You can’t let people get away with these things; it leads them to do it again.” 

Dr. Felder felt similarly about the school’s response. 

“We’re met with sympathy, but sympathy does not help the problem,” she said. “It’s appreciated but we don’t want sympathy; we want action.”

Harold Bailey Jr., the chairman of TEAM Westport, an official Westport committee whose goal is to promote inclusivity and belonging in regards to race, ethnicity, religion and the LGBTQIA+ community, pointed out how this has been an ongoing issue in Westport.

“The problem is not something the schools alone can handle. It’s a town problem,” Bailey said. “And we’ve been talking about the last 20 years [about] making people aware of microaggressions, stereotypes, systemic racism, on antisemitism and the really insidious ways that fits into the way people talk and think.”

 Board of Education member Kevin Christie discussed that in addition to the Board revising its policies, other work must be taken to implement change.

Racism is learned,” Christie wrote in a March 10 email. “As individual members of the Westport community, we should ask ourselves, where is it coming from? A truly effective assault on racism in our schools will require support from the community and at home.”

In the future, Riley hopes those engaging in racism will be called out for their actions and be met with appropriate consequences. Riley feels strongly that she and any other victims will be heavily supported through any experience regarding racism. 

“There’s a whole community of people who stand by any victim,” Riley said, “[…] and make sure that perpetrators know that it’s not okay what [they’re] doing. It’s not okay at all.” 

Lily Hultgren '25
Lily Hultgren '25, Paper Features Editor
For Paper Features Editor Lily Hultgren ’25, joining Inklings was an opportunity to improve her interpersonal skills and do something she loves in the meantime.  ““I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and interview people I don’t know, which is something I get nervous about,” Hultgren said.  As a junior, a veteran now, in Inklings, she thinks that the organization has helped her push beyond these fears. She has definitely seen her own improvement.  “Having to constantly talk to new people for articles and for broadcasts has really helped me learn more about myself and other people.”
Zoe Alpert ’25
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer
Zoe Alpert ’25, Staff Writer, decided to join Inklings because her sister was in it and she always enjoyed reading her articles and hearing about how great of an experience it was. “I’m excited about seeing one of my articles on the website and being able to show my family and friends,” Alpert said. Outside of Inklings, Alpert plays field hockey, something that she has done for a long time, and it brings her both comfort and joy. “[Field hockey is] one of my favorite sports, and I love being on a Staples sport team,” Alpert said.   
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
