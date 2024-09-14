Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Alice Frascella ’25 Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.

Sherwood Island begins crowding up with people at 8:30 a.m., ready to ride their motorcycles in remembrance of those lost in the 911 attacks.

According to CT.gov, you could see the World Trade Center from Sherwood Island on 9/11, including the smoke from the collapsing buildings. This is the reason a memorial was built on Sherwood.

The event is held in the parking lots of Sherwood Island. As people arrive, they line their bikes up, many of which are decked out in red white and blue.

“Our bikes are in that line. They go for miles,” motorcyclist Dianna Taylor said.

She noted that about 10,000 people come to the event and each person who rides in it pays $30. The first riders in line are the first responders and families. She explained the money is donated to those whose family members were involved with 9/11 in Connecticut.

Taylor compares the experience of riding as similar to a parade, stating that people hold up laptops of lost ones and flags as they ride through each town.

According to motorcyclist Liz Crawford, the ride is 60 miles long. She comes almost every year and says the ride takes hours.

“The police and town and the firefighters have every road blocked off — its amazing,” Crawford said. “Every town that you go through, they have their own set up with the fire trucks and the huge flag so you are kind of going under it like an archway.”

Firefighters and police officers volunteer their time to ensure safety for riders to go through Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield and Bridgeport.

“[This event brings about] awareness. It keeps it in everybody’s heart’s – dear to their hearts so everybody here is 100% grateful to all the firefighters and what everybody did,” Crawford said.

As people await the speeches from local government officials, they shop at tents and buy food from food trucks. Later on there is a moment of silence, ringing of a big bell 11 times, the Pledge of Allegiance as well as the Star Spangled Banner and bagpipes are also played.

First select woman Jennifer Tooker also spoke at the event stating her gratitude to Fred Garrity and the Connecticut State Firefighters for organizing this event for the past 23 years.

“Standing here today surrounded by so many dedicated motorcycle riders is both humbling and inspiring and your presence symbolizes a strong sense of community and solidarity — values that resonate deeply with the spirit of this day,” Tooker said. “Let us ride forward with purpose and solidarity.”

Congressman Jim Himes later talked about the importance of remembering 9/11 and thanked the first responders in the crowd.

“This crowd is full of those first responders, so a special thank you to all of you,” Himes said. “It’s not just what you did, it’s what you do every single day.”