Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.
Pro-Con new school bells
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
The first 2024 presidential debate was not really the first one, as the two party’s presumptive nominees, then Joe Biden and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, engaged in a debate on June 27, 2024. Biden withdrew from the race less than one month later on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance that prompted concerns over his cognitive abilities.
First 2024 presidential debate: students and nation suggest Harris victory
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse
It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray '25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Alice Frascella '25, Web Opinions Editor September 14, 2024
Alice Frascella ’25
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.

Sherwood Island begins crowding up with people at 8:30 a.m., ready to ride their motorcycles in remembrance of those lost in the 911 attacks. 

According to CT.gov, you could see the World Trade Center from Sherwood Island on 9/11, including the smoke from the collapsing buildings. This is the reason a memorial was built on Sherwood. 

The event is held in the parking lots of Sherwood Island. As people arrive, they line their bikes up, many of which are decked out in red white and blue.

“Our bikes are in that line. They go for miles,” motorcyclist Dianna Taylor said. 

She noted that about 10,000 people come to the event and each person who rides in it pays $30. The first riders in line are the first responders and families. She explained the money is donated to those whose family members were involved with 9/11 in Connecticut. 

Taylor compares the experience of riding as similar to a parade, stating that people hold up laptops of lost ones and flags as they ride through each town.

According to motorcyclist Liz Crawford, the ride is 60 miles long. She comes almost every year and says the ride takes hours. 

“The police and town and the firefighters have every road blocked off — its amazing,” Crawford said. “Every town that you go through, they have their own set up with the fire trucks and the huge flag so you are kind of going under it like an archway.”

The event is held in the parking lots of Sherwood Island. As people arrive, they line their bikes up, many of which are decked out in red white and blue.

Firefighters and police officers volunteer their time to ensure safety for riders to go through Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The annual 9/11 tribute at Sherwood Island was the largest in all of Connecticut. Photo by Alice Frascella ’25.

“[This event brings about] awareness. It keeps it in everybody’s heart’s – dear to their hearts so everybody here is 100% grateful to all the firefighters and what everybody did,” Crawford said. 

As people await the speeches from local government officials, they shop at tents and buy food from food trucks. Later on there is a moment of silence, ringing of a big bell 11 times, the Pledge of Allegiance as well as the Star Spangled Banner and bagpipes are also played. 

First select woman Jennifer Tooker also spoke at the event stating her gratitude to Fred Garrity and the Connecticut State Firefighters for organizing this event for the past 23 years.

Many American flags such as this one were displayed during the Sherwood Island tribute on Sept. 8. Photo by Alice Frascella ’25.

“Standing here today surrounded by so many dedicated motorcycle riders is both humbling and inspiring and your presence symbolizes a strong sense of community and solidarity — values that resonate deeply with the spirit of this day,” Tooker said. “Let us ride forward with purpose and solidarity.” 

Congressman Jim Himes later talked about the importance of remembering 9/11 and thanked the first responders in the crowd. 

“This crowd is full of those first responders, so a special thank you to all of you,” Himes said. “It’s not just what you did, it’s what you do every single day.”

 

Alice Frascella '25
Alice Frascella '25, Web Opinions Editor
Web Opinions Editor Alice Frascella '25 regrets not joining Inklings earlier. She took a gap year between Intro to Journalism and Advanced Journalism, but is ultimately happy she joined Inklings  “I was interested in journalism and news and everything and I thought [Advanced Journalism] was the best English class for me,”  Frascella said. Frascella spends most of her time outside of school and Inklings rowing for the Saugatuck Rowing Club and enjoys the community that rowing provides.  “My favorite part is the teamwork and the togetherness ,” Frascella said, “and the ability to have wins and losses as a team.”