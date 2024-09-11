Join the discussion.

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The new bell system has many different sounds that each have their perks and faults prompting debate amongst the student body.
Pro-Con new school bells
Students forget so much over the summer and are rusty on the skills that they gained last year. We need a few weeks to get back into the swing of things and get out the summer cobwebs.
Let us ease back into school : give us time to get out the summer cobwebs
If I had a coin for every time I wish I had an older sibling, I’d be rich by next week. Dealing with college applications, social life and my relationship with my mom without an older sibling has been nothing short of difficult.
If I had three wishes, an older sibling would be one of them
In people with SAD, changes in serotonin and melatonin disrupt normal daily rhythms. As a result, they can no longer adjust to seasonal changes in day length, leading to sleep, mood, and behavior changes.
Seasonal affective disorder: why we need to talk about mental health in fall
Alexis Jacobs ’26 and Andi Jacobs ’26 at age 5: yes we are really twins.
My New Name: The Jacobs Twins
The first 2024 presidential debate was not really the first one, as the two party’s presumptive nominees, then Joe Biden and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, engaged in a debate on June 27, 2024. Biden withdrew from the race less than one month later on July 21 after a disastrous debate performance that prompted concerns over his cognitive abilities.
First 2024 presidential debate: students and nation suggest Harris victory
Hundreds of decorated motorcycles line up in support of the victims of 9/11.
Sherwood Island hosts CT United Ride to commemorate 23rd anniversary of 9/11
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
It Ends With Us, released in theaters on Aug 9, 2024 ran a questionable press tour led by Blake Lively. There were countless missed opportunities to discuss resources and issues of domestic violence and abuse
It ends with the final cut: Blake Lively’s promo for It Ends With Us diminishes domestic violence awareness
Discover new coffee shops you usually pass by on your way to school or work, where the vibrant and cozy atmosphere encourages your productivity.
These underrated coffee shops are perfect to to kick off your fall season
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray '25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Nina Bowens ’25, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 11, 2024
Nina Bowens ’25
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.

A manhunt for an escaped patient from St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Medical Center on Long Lots Road around 2:45 p.m. yesterday caused roughly 20-minute delays for middle school dismissals in the at-risk areas as students and citizens were instructed to stay indoors. The absconded individual was located and detained around an hour later. 

The patient’s history of behavioral health issues and domestic violence arrests prompted the Westport Police Department (WPD) to send out a Nixle alert and inform schools in potentially threatened areas, such as Long Lots. As the police set up perimeters, deployed drone teams and worked alongside probation tracking devices, the Westport School System initiated protocols. 

”[We] worked with our Transportation Coordinator to prevent our buses from releasing students in the neighborhood identified by the police,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said. “Each School Security Officer was alerted and posted at their schools to ensure safety.”

Superintendent Thomas Scarice sent out a statement informing Westport school’s families and staff, highlighting only the transportation delays and the police’s involvement. By the time the statement was emailed out, the patient had been detained by Compo Road South, roughly at 3:35 p.m. 

“The communication between our police department and school district is exemplary,” Scarice said. “This is yet another example of how effectively the system of collaboration works.”

However, Westport citizens criticized aspects of the police’s response. In the comments of the WPD’s released statement on Facebook, many questioned the lack of “description of the individual included in the alert,” the “lapse of time” for an official statement and even requesting the system to “make improvements on communication and transparency.”  

The escaped person was returned back to St. Vincent’s “without issue,” according to a released statement. The WPD noted that they will continue to investigate the incident. St. Vincent declined to comment when contacted.

Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
Staples cafeteria staff member Amber Egervari poses in front of the new four panini presses provided for the sandwich line.
BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Buses were parked on Wakeman in the typical junior parking areas Wednesday morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Juniors confused, frustrated by Wakeman parking full of buses
Team “Natural Corn Killers Celebrates their victory after they win the 2023 cornhole league championship.
Westport Parks and Rec postpones third cornhole season, ignites advocacy from participants
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
Nina Bowens ’25
