BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

William Enquist ’26 Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.

Joe Biden’s personal office announced Sunday, May 18 that the former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden, 82, underwent a prostate exam last week after experiencing urinary symptoms. Biden’s cancer was rated at a Gleason score of nine.

Gleason scores, according to the Cleveland Clinic, are a grading system used to assess the progression of the cancer and its likelihood to spread to other parts of the body. The Gleason score is graded one through 10. Biden’s score of nine indicates a highly aggressive form of cancer. Biden’s office confirmed in their statement Sunday that the cancer has spread to the former president’s bones.

According to healthline.com, the five year survival rate for those with prostate cancer that has spread into the bones is 33%.

In a moment of bipartisanship, President Donald Trump released a statement regarding Biden’s diagnosis.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend warmest wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and speedy recovery” President Trump posted on Truth Social.

“ It is interesting to [think] about what would have happened had Biden stayed in the race and potentially won,” — Gunnar Eklund ’26 said.

Biden’s health was a subject of speculation throughout his term. Though the president maintained that he was “fit for duty” during his time in office, observers, including President Trump, noted several instances where the president appeared to be frail, having difficulty with speech and poor balance during public events.

“It is interesting to [think] about what would have happened had Biden stayed in the race and potentially won,” Gunnar Eklund ’26 said. “Ultimately I think this is something that can lead us to maybe a period of unity as we remember [..] these basic ideals of respect [..] for the leaders of our country.”