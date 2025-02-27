Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
TikTok is available in the app store and Google play for both redownloads and updates.
TikTok Resurrection: downloads available now
New Bird Flu Strain Detected in U.S. Dairy Cattle, Prompting Health Concerns
New Bird Flu strain detected in U.S. dairy cattle, prompting health concerns
Footage of a Westport home being broken into recently.
Car thefts and break-ins on the rise again; following previous trends from earlier events
Of the 2025 Presidential Scholar nominees, 15 are from Westport and 10 are Staples students. Nominees will find out later if they win the award, which would allow them to go to Washington, D.C. and be nationally celebrated for their achievements.
10 Staples seniors selected as eligible Presidential Scholars
The businesses offering discounts are spread throughout downtown Westport, providing a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition to those previously mentioned, other popular businesses includeVineyard Vines, the Westport Country Playhouse and the Original Pancake House.
Westport Youth Commission, Downtown Merchants Association launch Student-Staff Discount Program
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some of Brand Nu Apparel’s most popular items are their hoodies, which belong to one of the most recent collections designed by Marcello Deaguero.
From old to Brand Nu: colorful clothing store arrives in downtown Westport
Using bushcraft techniques, Miezko Solowinski ’25 creates cordage and bushcraft shelter using natural fibers and materials.
Mieszko Solowinski takes on unique hobby: bushcraft
The library was closed from 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. in preparation for a Domestic Violence presentation that hosted members from the Westport Police Department and Domestic Violence Task Force.
Spreading awareness: Wear Orange Day serves valuable message
Participants gather eagerly in preparation for the competition. Many bring friends and gather to spectate.
Ready, set, write: Westport Library hosts Annual Crossword Competition
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Located at 1835 Post Road East, Fatto A Mano is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m - 3 p.m. Its spot on the Post Road makes it a convenient stop.
Fatto A Mano brings a taste of Italy to Westport
On Feb. 9, Rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl Halftime performer where he made powerful statements on racial and political tensions in America.
Sound check, America: Kendrick Lamar’s activism appears on the biggest stage
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Symbolic Performance
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show: A symbolic performance
Everyone has a different concert preference, whether they like standing room only, designated seats, high energy crowds or smaller intimate crowds, there are many options to cater to each genre. (Graphic by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Exciting concert announcements and tours cater to plenty of audiences
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Inklings' Wordle 2/27/25
Inklings’ Wordle 2/27/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship

Dylan Robbin ’28, Web Sports EditorFebruary 27, 2025
Dylan Robbin ’28
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.

In 1963, the Staples boys’ basketball team won the Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference (FCIAC) championship. Since then, Staples has waited 62 years for another title, and the 2-seeded Wreckers finally captured that elusive title with a 10 point win over the top-seeded Ridgefield Tigers on Feb. 26 at Leo Mahoney Arena at Fairfield University.

“I’m just super excited for the program, I am super excited for Staples and I am super excited for the town,” Head Coach David Goldshore said.

Head Coach David Goldshore gives the Wreckers one last pep talk before the game. Dylan Robbin ’28

Captain Adam Udell ’25 won the Finals MVP with 24 points, including 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter to help Staples seal the victory. Matty Corrigan ’26 made the All-FCIAC Tournament First Team and added another 19 points off of four three-pointers in the Finals. 

“It feels amazing, I can’t even put it into words,” Udell said about the win. “I’m so happy and so proud of the boys.”

Game MVP Adam Udell ’25 drives to the basket. Dylan Robbin ’28

Ridgefield jumped out to an early lead up 8-4 in the first quarter; however, Staples soon overtook the lead with 20 seconds left in the quarter and never looked back. They held the lead for the rest of the game.

As Ridgefield tried to inch their way back into the game, big three pointers from Udell and Corrigan extinguished any hope, along with the Wrecker superfans in the student section creating an energetic and hostile home court advantage among the 2,200 fans in attendance.

“It was definitely a crazy environment today, it was packed,” Corrigan said. “There were definitely some nerves going in, but our coach had us prepared and we were ready to play the game.”

Matty Corrigan ’26 shoots a free throw. Dylan Robbin ’28

The team was playing with a chip on their shoulder as they had come up short in the finals the previous two years. Additionally, leading scorer Sam Clachko ’26 was injured and did not play as he suffered a broken wrist on Feb. 1 against Saint Bernard.

“We had a couple of big shots and [the boys] just persevered and they weren’t going to be denied and I’m incredibly proud of them,” Coach Goldshore said.

With this win Staples moves to 20-3 on the season (3-0 in the playoffs), and looks to continue their success in the upcoming State tournament as the 4-seed. The Wreckers play the 13-seeded Kolbe Cathedral (11-9) at 6:30 p.m. at home on March 4. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
The snowman found at the preserve is the most recent incident of antisemitism in Westport.
Snowman depicting Hitler found in Westport
The composable cups were first announced in Westport stores on Feb. 10th to workers and consumers.
Westport Starbucks stores switch to compostable cups, shocking customers
Staples football head coach Adam Behrends (left) will head west to coach for the University of New Mexico Lobos.
BREAKING NEWS: Staples football head coach accepts collegiate job
Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.
Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported
The St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center sits at 47 Long Lots Road, just around the corner from Staples. On Sep. 10, a St. Vincent’s patient absconded supervision and was found an hour later on Compo Road South. The manhunt and police protocols impacted dismissal times for Westport Public Schools in the Long Lots area.
BREAKING NEWS: Police locate escaped behavioral health patient, manhunt causes school dismissal delays
Staples cafeteria staff member Amber Egervari poses in front of the new four panini presses provided for the sandwich line.
BREAKING NEWS: Sandwich toasters return to cafeteria
More in Sports
Co-Founder of A-Team Performance and Chiropractic and Staples Head Strength and Conditioning coach Drew Accomando (Photo Contributed by Drew Accomando).
Staples coach strengthens teams, wins championships
The girls' basketball team defeats Danbury in a 56-44 win, holding a lead throughout three out of the four quarters.
Girls’ basketball improves record with a 12 point win over Danbury
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys' basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan's homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
About the Contributor
Dylan Robbin ’28
Dylan Robbin ’28, Web Sports Editor
For web sports editor Dylan Robbin ’28, it’s not even a question whether or not a love for sports is in his blood. That’s because his whole family is made up of avid sports fans. “Growing up, their passion for sports was passed down to me,” Robbin said. While he shares a passion for all sports, Robbin does have some team preferences -- Red Sox for baseball and Patriots for football. Robbin wants to spread his love for both watching and playing sports. “I like to take my passion for sports,” he said, “and try to get other people invested as well.”  