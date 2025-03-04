First batch of rumored ‘new’ Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal no new material

Demi Sasson ’25 The first phase of ‘new’ documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case was released on Feb. 27 by the Department of Justice. Although the U.S. The Attorney General promised a fresh set of information to be released, all of the documents have been available to the public for many years. There is no confirmed date as to when the second wave of documents will be released. Graphic by Demi Sasson ’25.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi released documents on Feb. 27 from Jeffrey Epstein’s casefile. However, the documents in this first wave of release have already been available to the public for some time.

President Donald Trump, who was in office during Epstein’s incarceration in 2019, promised during his 2024 campaign to release new information about the case. So far only a redacted address book, masseuse list, flight logs and an extensive evidence list have been put forth. Names in Epstein’s address book include Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Buffett and Naomi Campbell, among many others.

“Everyone already knows how bad he was. Nothing new has come out, at least at this point because they’ve just all reported that it’s been released, not like what’s in them,” social studies teacher David Willick said. “If something really controversial was in them, then that would be the headline.”

Since many people were disappointed by the lack of new information released, Bondi is ordering the FBI to hand over new documents, according to AP News. Her unsuccessful request prompted her to demand FBI director Kash Patel look into why her order was not followed. Now, the Justice Department and the FBI are searching for any hidden records to be released in phase two. It is not confirmed as to when the next wave of documents will be released.

“I think it’s really surprising that it came out like in increments,” Stella Weinbrenner ’25 said. “It’s coming out [years] after his death.”