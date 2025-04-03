BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and the expectation of new, even greater tariffs on April 2nd will do more than impact the price of everyday items like groceries. Instead, for Staples and students across the US, it will make almost every essential school supply more expensive and stretch households at the lower ends of the income bracket.
School equipment prices jump as U.S. tariffs stick
Ground News had previously relied on a combination of human determination and algorithms to determine the news bias of articles. The introduction of AI to replace this system can allow for a more trustworthy, reliable system as personal human biases are removed.
New AI news app decodes newspaper bias
RTM members (left to right) Jimmy Izzo from District 3, Kristin Mott Purcell from District 1, Lauren Karpf from District 7, Pam Kopack from District 3 and Andrew Bloom from District 1 participated in a panel discussion about the RTM’s responsibilities, functions and importance.
RTM Community Conversation promotes engagement with local government
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
While it is easy to ignore current world issues, it is necessary to understand what is going on and how it affects everyday life.
Stop plugging your ears, start paying attention to current issues
The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).
BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach
The Staples boys' lacrosse team has won two state championships and one FCIAC championship in the past three years. They will be looking to continue to add to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming campaign. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Boys’ lacrosse prepares for upcoming season
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach

Dylan Robbin ’28, Web Sports EditorApril 3, 2025
The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).

Former offensive coordinator and associate head coach Matty Jacowleff was named the new head coach for the Staples football program on April 2. 

Some of Coach Matty’s earliest memories were going to football games and idolizing the players on the field. He followed in those footsteps by playing for the Wreckers, eventually becoming captain of the 2014 team. As Coach Matty was getting his business degree at Northeastern University, he realized he wanted to coach at Staples and seven years later, after working his way up the coaching ranks, was appointed head coach for Staples football.

“I felt my calling on earth was to help other people, and I thought there’s no better place to do that than in my hometown, in the community I love so much and for a school I love so much,” Coach Matty said. “When I began coaching, it was really more about trying to learn as much as I could to put me in a better position to impact as many people as I could, and being named head coach now, seven to eight years later, it shows that when you have the right intentions, good things happen.”

The hiring process started on Feb. 3 after former head coach Adam Behrends left Staples to become an offensive analyst at the University of New Mexico. 

“Throughout the interview process, Coach Matty communicated a clear vision for the future of the program, ensuring continued success both on and off the field,” Staples Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said in his public social media announcement. 

Coach Matty sets to embark on the next chapter of Staples Wreckers Football (Photo from staples_football instagram).

When asked about succeeding Coach Behrends, Coach Matty said that he is not trying to fill his shoes, but wants to continue to build the Staples Football legacy. 

“Coach Behrends did such an amazing job turning around our football program from a 2-8 team to State Champions. I have so much respect and gratitude for him and everything that he did for me and the opportunities that he granted me,” Coach Matty said. “I really can only try to live up to the standard of what this program is, and to put my best foot forward every single day and pour my passion, my love and support into every single player within our program, and focus on continuing such a strong legacy and tradition of Staples Football.”

  Throughout the school day, Coach Matty tries to maintain relationships with all of his players, and can meet with them throughout the day to help make them better.

“There is nobody more passionate and deserving of the role,” rising captain Ben Esser ’26 said.

Head football coach Matty Jacowleff embraces a player pregame (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).

Coach Matty also emphasized maintaining the program’s success for the future. 

“Staples Football, to me, is and always has been the best program in the state of Connecticut,” Coach Matty said. “My goal is for everyone in our area to know that.”



