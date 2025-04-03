BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach

The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).

Former offensive coordinator and associate head coach Matty Jacowleff was named the new head coach for the Staples football program on April 2.

Some of Coach Matty’s earliest memories were going to football games and idolizing the players on the field. He followed in those footsteps by playing for the Wreckers, eventually becoming captain of the 2014 team. As Coach Matty was getting his business degree at Northeastern University, he realized he wanted to coach at Staples and seven years later, after working his way up the coaching ranks, was appointed head coach for Staples football.

“I felt my calling on earth was to help other people, and I thought there’s no better place to do that than in my hometown, in the community I love so much and for a school I love so much,” Coach Matty said. “When I began coaching, it was really more about trying to learn as much as I could to put me in a better position to impact as many people as I could, and being named head coach now, seven to eight years later, it shows that when you have the right intentions, good things happen.”

The hiring process started on Feb. 3 after former head coach Adam Behrends left Staples to become an offensive analyst at the University of New Mexico.

“Throughout the interview process, Coach Matty communicated a clear vision for the future of the program, ensuring continued success both on and off the field,” Staples Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said in his public social media announcement.

When asked about succeeding Coach Behrends, Coach Matty said that he is not trying to fill his shoes, but wants to continue to build the Staples Football legacy.

“Coach Behrends did such an amazing job turning around our football program from a 2-8 team to State Champions. I have so much respect and gratitude for him and everything that he did for me and the opportunities that he granted me,” Coach Matty said. “I really can only try to live up to the standard of what this program is, and to put my best foot forward every single day and pour my passion, my love and support into every single player within our program, and focus on continuing such a strong legacy and tradition of Staples Football.”

Throughout the school day, Coach Matty tries to maintain relationships with all of his players, and can meet with them throughout the day to help make them better.

“There is nobody more passionate and deserving of the role,” rising captain Ben Esser ’26 said.

Coach Matty also emphasized maintaining the program’s success for the future.

“Staples Football, to me, is and always has been the best program in the state of Connecticut,” Coach Matty said. “My goal is for everyone in our area to know that.”