Staples football head coach accepts collegiate job

Will Enquist ’26 Staples football head coach Adam Behrends (left) will head west to coach for the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Head coach of Staples football Adam Behrends held a meeting with the football team to announce that he had accepted a coaching position at the collegiate level.

Behrends had been the head football coach at Staples since 2019, replacing Phil Treglia. In his time at Paul Lane Field, Behrends amassed a total record of 40-16, most notably leading Staples’ 2023 campaign to their first state championship in 20 years with Behrends being named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year. For the 2024-2025 football season, he led the team to an overall record of 10 to two.

During his time at Staples, Behrends oversaw the development of several Division I athletes, including Jake Thaw (Michigan), Tanner Chupsala (Boston College) and Caleb Smith and Charlie Leahy (University of Connecticut). Behrends’ commitment to player development will leave a lasting impact on his players.

“Coach Behrends means so much to me. He is not only a great coach, but a great mentor in life,” Wide Receiver Charlie Clark ’26 said. “From the moment I went to the first football practice coach Behrends always believed in me and my abilities.”

Like many of his athletes, Behrends will make the jump to the Division I level, joining the University of New Mexico as an offensive analyst, where he will work with quarterbacks and wide receivers. Behrends joins a new coaching staff under recently hired head coach Jason Eck.

Although Behrends will be missed by his players, many recognize the opportunity afforded by a Division I job.

“It’s definitely sad to see him go and everyone will miss him a lot for all he has done,” Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 said. “But I think this is a great opportunity for him to show everyone what he’s got and how great of a coach he is. I’m very excited to see what he can do at the next level.”