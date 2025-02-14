Join the discussion.

On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Snowman depicting Hitler found in Westport

Matthew Stashower ’25, Inklings AmbassadorFebruary 14, 2025
06880
The snowman found at the preserve is the most recent incident of antisemitism in Westport.

A visitor at Newman Poses Preserve discovered a snowman depicting Adolf Hitler with a swastika engraved on it on Sunday, Feb. 9, and immediately notified the police. Someone built the snowman after Westport received several inches of snow on Saturday night into Sunday. The Westport Police Department is currently investigating the matter.

“There has been a lot of conversation and consternation among members of the Jewish community about this incident,” Rabbi Michael Friedman, senior Rabbi of Temple Israel said.“This is understandable, as no one would want to think that a neighbor would do something like this.”

Antisematism has been on the rise in the United States and around the world since the Oct.  7 attack on Israel and the war that followed. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported more than 3200 antisemitic incidents since then. Impersonations of Hitler and glorifying of Nazi Germany have been included in the antisemetic incidents that have taken place. While there have been many perpetrators of antisemitism, Friedman also believes that there are many allies outside of the Jewish community.

“Our interfaith clergy partners have likewise been very concerned,” Friedman said. “They have reached out to us to discuss how they can help address the problem of antisemitism. We are likewise grateful for their friendship and partnership.”

About the Contributor
Matthew Stashower ’25
Matthew Stashower ’25, Inklings Ambassador
Inklings Ambassador Matthew Stashower 25 is a familiar face at sports games. Whether he is playing tennis, baseball or covering a basketball game, it was his lifelong passion for sports that first drove him to join Inklings.  “I used to read sports articles and watched them on TV,” Stashower said. “I was drawn by the format of journalism—you're the person that is providing the information.”  Stashower also found a supportive community this summer while working at the sleepaway camp he went to as a child.  “Being with 15 9 and 10-year-olds taught me leadership and patience,” Stashower sai