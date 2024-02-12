BREAKING NEWS: Anticipated snow storm cancels Connecticut schools

Westport Public Schools canceled all schools and activities due to the forecast for tomorrow, Feb 13.

It is predicted that 8 to 12 inches of snow will fall on the state of Connecticut. The prime snow period is expected to be between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The entire day will see temperatures staying around freezing.

“Given the forecast for a substantial snowstorm tomorrow,” Principal Staffford W. Thomas, Jr. said. “The Westport Public Schools will be closed for students and staff on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.”

Around midnight, the snow will begin to accumulate and last until Tuesday morning. The snow anticipated for the morning will affect Connecticut school districts and create difficulties for commuters.

Connecticut school districts that closed include Weston, Stamford, Milford, Fairfield and Darien.

“Any activities scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled or rescheduled at a later date,” Thomas said.