Students predict Halloween costume trends

Storytelling, creativity and discipline are just a few of the essential traits that every successful dancer needs. This is a fact that Paper News Editor Sophia Reeves ’25 likely knows well given the amount of time she has spent in the art form.

“I am a dancer. I’ve been for about 15 years,” Reeves said.

And according to Reeves, journalism and dance have a lot more in common than one may originally assume.

“I enjoy doing both…[you can add] a lot of [your style] to it, [just like] writing for Inklings,” Reeves said. “They're both excellent ways of self-expression.”