What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Amelia Berkowitz ’27 and Brooke Kirkham ’27 • October 18, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to show my opinions.”
Brooke Kirkham ’27, Staff Writer
No matter where she is, Staff Writer Brooke Kirkham ’27 is a team player. While living in Dublin, she wanted to join the soccer team, but few girls played. As an eighth grader, she was on U19. “I definitely got used to playing with people older than me,” Kirkham said. As a recent varsity recruit, Kirkham is in a similar position on the Staples volleyball team. “There’s only one other sophomore on the team,” she said. Volleyball also influenced her to join Inklings. “I was always interested in the sports section,” Kirkham said. “It was something I could connect to.”