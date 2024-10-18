What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Join the discussion.

Hurricane Helene has caused severe damage throughout the southeast.
Westport first responders aid North Carolina in Hurricane Helene relief efforts
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
TikTok is being sued by Washington DC and 13 states including New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.
TikTok faces bipartisan legal action from 14 states over alleged harm to children’s mental health
Students and parents can locate the new Safety and Security FAQ on the Westport Public Schools website by going to “PARENTS” then clicking “Safety & Security” below, or by searching “Safety & Security” using the search tool. Graphic by Sophia Jaramillo '27.
Westport schools enhance safety measures with new Security FAQ
Each year, approximately 200 colleges hold information sessions for interested Staples students.
Counseling department kicks off college visits for seniors
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Staples needs to prepare its students better for lockdown drills.
Staples needs more lockdown drills to increase school safety.
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Legends of Fear, located at 2 Saw Mill City Rd in Shelton, Connecticut is ready for yet another season of spookiness.
Legends of Fear petrifies guests this upcoming Halloween season
Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to.
Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun 
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
October 18, 2024
Brooke Kirkham ’27
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
Some members of the class of 2025 will be eligible to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024. These new voters are being urged to use their voices, especially with this election's possible outcomes being so polarizing and controversial.
The next generation of voters are here, and they are ready
With Halloween a little over a month away, a frenzy of costume options swirl in the minds of students and adults. Interviews reveal the trends of who have planned Halloween this early already and who have not.
Early Halloween ideas showcase costume planners, procrastinators
Staples students carry out what they believe to be their civic duty by educating themselves and their peers on several political candidates and topics.
Representing Staples at the polls: students and staff get involved in the 2024 election
About the Contributors
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to  show my opinions.”
Brooke Kirkham ’27
Brooke Kirkham ’27, Staff Writer
No matter where she is, Staff Writer Brooke Kirkham ’27 is a team player. While living in Dublin, she wanted to join the soccer team, but few girls played. As an eighth grader, she was on U19. “I definitely got used to playing with people older than me,” Kirkham said.  As a recent varsity recruit, Kirkham is in a similar position on the Staples volleyball team. “There’s only one other sophomore on the team,” she said.  Volleyball also influenced her to join Inklings.  “I was always interested in the sports section,” Kirkham said. “It was something I could connect to.”  