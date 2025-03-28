Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response
Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
Malena Tortorella ’27
President Trump issues 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports along with 20% tariffs on Chinese imports. These tariffs raise the prices of clothing, food, electronics, and automobile parts for Americans.
Tariffs: a minimum-wage-making high schooler’s nightmare.
Staples Players rehearse their lines and perfect their performances as opening night approaches. (Photo taken from the Staples Players instagram)
Staples players get ready to spell success in upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
This trophy represents talent, creativity and, much too often, the status quo. (Taken from the Hollywood Reporter)
The diversity problem at the Oscars: real progress or just a performance?
Staples Players performed “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from March 7-9.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” gets every letter right: a play that delivers more than words
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Austin Heyer ’27 had 10 points and shot 60 percent from the floor.
Wreckers crush Kolbe, continue state championship run
According to the National Institutes of Health , youth sport participation provides an avenue to develop peer relationships, self esteem and leadership qualities. It may also lay the foundation for a healthier adult lifestyle.
Pick up the stick, experience high school sports
Van Leeuwen opened up in downtown Westport on Feb. 6. The brand is known for ‘better for you’ ingredients than traditional ice cream. They also have fun flavors and vegan options. Their store hours are longer than most parlors in Westport, closing at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Van Leeuwen’s opens in Westport
Second Street is a second hand clothing store that opened in February. The items sold include jackets, designer jewelry, handbags and jeans. The items were sourced from various locations, and the store accepts clothing that will be evaluated for a price, a portion of which goes to the seller.
A guide to Second Street: Westports newest second hand store
While it seems that younger siblings may have an easier college process than the eldest, the debate isn’t as simple as it may seem.
Oldest, youngest siblings compare college processes
There has been an uprise in sicknesses this year, mostly due to the Flu and Covid, though many cases of illnesses have been unknown.
Flu season takes Staples by storm
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Van Leeuwen opened up in downtown Westport on Feb. 6. The brand is known for ‘better for you’ ingredients than traditional ice cream. They also have fun flavors and vegan options. Their store hours are longer than most parlors in Westport, closing at 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Van Leeuwen’s opens in Westport
Second Street is a second hand clothing store that opened in February. The items sold include jackets, designer jewelry, handbags and jeans. The items were sourced from various locations, and the store accepts clothing that will be evaluated for a price, a portion of which goes to the seller.
A guide to Second Street: Westports newest second hand store
While it seems that younger siblings may have an easier college process than the eldest, the debate isn’t as simple as it may seem.
Oldest, youngest siblings compare college processes
There has been an uprise in sicknesses this year, mostly due to the Flu and Covid, though many cases of illnesses have been unknown.
Flu season takes Staples by storm
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Inklings' Wordle 3/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 3/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response

Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News EditorMarch 28, 2025
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com

A recent number of antisemitic incidents at the Weston Middle School has prompted both the Weston School District and local temples to take action to prevent further discrimination against the Jewish community. 

In the last two weeks, swastikas were found at the middle school, one found the week of March 10 written on a desk in a classroom for sixth and seventh graders and another found last week written on a locker in the gym. These incidents are similar to last fall, when a swastika was found on the locker of a Jewish student in the locker room at Weston High School on Kol Nidrei, the holiest day of the Jewish year. 

According to Weston Today, the perpetrator of the first incident, who wrote the swastika on the middle school desk, had been identified by the Weston Police as of last Monday but not made public because of federal privacy laws that protect the identity of minors.

School officials expressed their frustration regarding the repeated incidents and the need to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of religion or any other identity-based difference.

“Every student and staff member has the right to feel safe and respected in school,” Weston High School Superintendent Lisa Barbiero wrote on March 14. “Acts of hate have no place in our community and stand in direct opposition to the values we uphold as a district.”

The increase in prejudice is making many feel unsafe and unwelcome in places that should be inclusive for everyone. 

“Our community is understandably scared,” Rabbi Michael S. Friedman of Temple Israel wrote in a statement to congregants. “We feel targeted. We are justified in expressing sorrow and anger.”

Both the school and community are making efforts to combat further antisemitism through awareness programs and anti-hate initiatives. 

“What is required is drastic action to reshape and redefine the culture of our schools,” Friedman wrote. “I am committed to leading the fight against antisemitism wherever it may be found.”

The school district is working with Friedman as well as other local rabbis, and Anti-Defamation League to develop a plan to combat antisemitism.

“Clearly there is more work we need to do,” Board of Education Chairman Steven Ezzes wrote in an open letter to the Weston community on March 19. “The plan will include elements focused on preventing acts of antisemitism and hate through education and building a culture of understanding. It will also include work to enhance the ways we respond following an incident so that our students and the entire community feel safe and respected.”

As a first step, the school district will be posting policies in public spaces that will make it clear that anyone who writes hate symbols like a swastika or other expressions of hate will be subject to meaningful consequences which could include suspension or expulsion. 

The recent incidents have left students feeling scared in their communities, underscoring the need for proactive measures to stop the hate.

“The antisemitism in the Weston school district makes me scared and concerned for my own safety,” Jori Altman ’27 said. “If the Weston community can prevent the problem at its roots, then safety and freedom of religion in our [Westport] schools can be restored.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.
Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project
Map overview of shop
Savvy Smoker raided for third time in illegal cannabis sales investigation
On March 1 President Donald Trump signed an executive order which declared English as the official language of the United States, altering a decades-old federal policy of required language assistance to non-English speakers.
President Trump declares English as official language, shifting decades of federal policy
Dead birds were discovered at the Ned Dimes Marina on Monday, in accordance with a recent uptick in bird mortality in Westport connected to the H5N1 avian influenza, more commonly known as “bird flu.” Photo contributed by Dan Woog/06880
Bird flu breaks out in Westport, poses minimal threat to humans
Last Year was Staples Model UN first time attending the NHSMUN.
Model UN gears up for upcoming international conference
First Selectwomen Jen Tooker hopes to bring her knowledge and goals to Hartford as she runs for governor
First Selectwoman Tooker announces plans, running for governor of Connecticut
About the Contributor
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
Amelia Berkowitz ’27, Web News Editor
Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to  show my opinions.”