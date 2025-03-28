Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response

Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com

A recent number of antisemitic incidents at the Weston Middle School has prompted both the Weston School District and local temples to take action to prevent further discrimination against the Jewish community.

In the last two weeks, swastikas were found at the middle school, one found the week of March 10 written on a desk in a classroom for sixth and seventh graders and another found last week written on a locker in the gym. These incidents are similar to last fall, when a swastika was found on the locker of a Jewish student in the locker room at Weston High School on Kol Nidrei, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

According to Weston Today, the perpetrator of the first incident, who wrote the swastika on the middle school desk, had been identified by the Weston Police as of last Monday but not made public because of federal privacy laws that protect the identity of minors.

School officials expressed their frustration regarding the repeated incidents and the need to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of religion or any other identity-based difference.

“Every student and staff member has the right to feel safe and respected in school,” Weston High School Superintendent Lisa Barbiero wrote on March 14. “Acts of hate have no place in our community and stand in direct opposition to the values we uphold as a district.”

The increase in prejudice is making many feel unsafe and unwelcome in places that should be inclusive for everyone.

“Our community is understandably scared,” Rabbi Michael S. Friedman of Temple Israel wrote in a statement to congregants. “We feel targeted. We are justified in expressing sorrow and anger.”

Both the school and community are making efforts to combat further antisemitism through awareness programs and anti-hate initiatives.

“What is required is drastic action to reshape and redefine the culture of our schools,” Friedman wrote. “I am committed to leading the fight against antisemitism wherever it may be found.”

The school district is working with Friedman as well as other local rabbis, and Anti-Defamation League to develop a plan to combat antisemitism.

“Clearly there is more work we need to do,” Board of Education Chairman Steven Ezzes wrote in an open letter to the Weston community on March 19. “The plan will include elements focused on preventing acts of antisemitism and hate through education and building a culture of understanding. It will also include work to enhance the ways we respond following an incident so that our students and the entire community feel safe and respected.”

As a first step, the school district will be posting policies in public spaces that will make it clear that anyone who writes hate symbols like a swastika or other expressions of hate will be subject to meaningful consequences which could include suspension or expulsion.

The recent incidents have left students feeling scared in their communities, underscoring the need for proactive measures to stop the hate.