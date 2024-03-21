Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools

Join the discussion.

Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools

Lily Hultgren ’25, Paper Features EditorMarch 21, 2024
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Lily Hultgren ’25
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.

Members of the Westport community gathered in Temple Israel on March 13 for the event “Addressing Incidents of Antisemitism and Bias in our Schools.” The event, hosted and facilitated by Temple Israel, was in response to recent concerns and allegations over antisemitism, racism and bias in Westport Public Schools (WPS). 

At the event, WPS administrators gave a presentation on how the school currently addresses bias and hate, which include curriculum, teacher training and more. The presentation also explained the school’s procedure when incidents of bias or hate are reported, and addressed the questions that participants sent in when registering for the event. Additionally, during the Q&A section at the end of the event, some of the audience’s additional questions were answered.

“My goal certainly is to help the community and the district to rebuild trust in one another […],” Rabbi Michael Friedman, the Senior Rabbi of Temple Israel, who spoke during the introduction of the event, said. “This is not not just about Jewish students. This is about the district being able to serve all students of all identities.”

The community forum event was created as a space to facilitate communication between the community and WPS. 

“I’m a psychologist and I work with kids who go to Staples High School and I just wanted to hear what’s going on from the administrative side. I guess that’s the biggest reason why [I choose to attend this event],” Westport resident Jill Greenberg said. “And I care a lot about how people treat each other and right now everything’s a mess.”

And I know some people told me they had questions that weren’t answered, so overall I am very positive […] but I do think we should have these all the time and not just about antisemitism but about racism and like I said, making sure everyone feels included.

— David Rosenwaks

Greenberg wished that more of the presentation was spent on how the district handles bias and hate incidents. 

“And though everybody is happy to hear about the education of their kids, that felt a little bit like a PR announcement for how great the school is,” she said. “And although Mr. Scarice [Superintendent of WPS] segwayed into ‘okay it doesn’t always work out so well,’ I think people came here to hear more about, it doesn’t work out so well and here’s what we do about it. So I felt like the balance was off.”

Todd Freemon grew up in a family of activists and was always encouraged to stand up and work with others to find solutions in the face of issues. He chose to attend the event as a continuation of his parent’s efforts to advocate for others and to serve as a model for his own children.

“I thought [the event] went really well,” Freemon said. “I thought they took their time to be really thorough about how they did this and what they did and what they presented.”

Many aspects of David Rosenwaks life led him to attend the Wednesday night event. In addition to being a member of Temple Israel, he has young children that are currently enrolled in Westport Public Schools and is also a Representative Town Meeting (RTM) member representing District 6. 

“I think it’s really important to talk about real life experiences. Without going into detail, I’ve been a victim of antisemitism and it profoundly affected me and how I am as a person,” Rosenwaks said. “And I think all the stuff they’re talking about is extremely important in terms of how we approach it and we have to have set standards in place and policies, but it’s super important to engage in dialogue with people because we are all human.”

Rosenwaks hopes that events such as this can occur more often so the Westport community can continue to communicate in order to take on issues like antisemitism and racism.

“I do think they covered a lot of material but you can’t cover it all in one night […],” Rosenwaks said. “And I know some people told me they had questions that weren’t answered, so overall I am very positive […] but I do think we should have these all the time and not just about antisemitism but about racism and like I said, making sure everyone feels included.”

Lily Hultgren ’25, Paper Features Editor
For Paper Features Editor Lily Hultgren ’25, joining Inklings was an opportunity to improve her interpersonal skills and do something she loves in the meantime.  ““I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and interview people I don’t know, which is something I get nervous about,” Hultgren said.  As a junior, a veteran now, in Inklings, she thinks that the organization has helped her push beyond these fears. She has definitely seen her own improvement.  “Having to constantly talk to new people for articles and for broadcasts has really helped me learn more about myself and other people.”
