Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports

Hurricane Helene has caused severe damage throughout the southeast.
Westport first responders aid North Carolina in Hurricane Helene relief efforts
Staples teachers hope to create a new Advanced Forensics class in order to expand on more topics.
New advanced forensics course set to launch for 2025-2026 School Year
TikTok is being sued by Washington DC and 13 states including New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon and Washington.
TikTok faces bipartisan legal action from 14 states over alleged harm to children’s mental health
Students and parents can locate the new Safety and Security FAQ on the Westport Public Schools website by going to “PARENTS” then clicking “Safety & Security” below, or by searching “Safety & Security” using the search tool. Graphic by Sophia Jaramillo '27.
Westport schools enhance safety measures with new Security FAQ
Each year, approximately 200 colleges hold information sessions for interested Staples students.
Counseling department kicks off college visits for seniors
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Staples needs to prepare its students better for lockdown drills.
Staples needs more lockdown drills to increase school safety.
Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top.
Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Legends of Fear, located at 2 Saw Mill City Rd in Shelton, Connecticut is ready for yet another season of spookiness.
Legends of Fear petrifies guests this upcoming Halloween season
Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to.
Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun 
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports

October 22, 2024
Amelia Berkowitz ’27
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.

The Staples boys’ tennis team finished as the state runner-up last year, losing to Greenwich in a tight finals match. State runner-up is an impressive feat. But it’s even more impressive considering that two of Connecticut’s best players – Troy Kudrjavtsev ’25 and Derek Hafiz ’25 – never suited up for Staples. 

Kudrjavtsev and Hafiz, both ranked in the top 75 nationally and are committed to Division 1 schools, are not alone. For many elite athletes at Staples, choosing between playing for their high school team or playing exclusively outside of Staples is a challenging decision. 

Playing outside of Staples for high-level club teams can offer greater opportunities for development, exposure and recruitment. Club teams provide year-round training, national tournaments and consistent access to college scouts, which are benefits that high school teams – bound by seasonal schedules and mandatory practices – often cannot match. According to NCSA, a college recruiting platform, “Almost 90% of student-athletes who compete at the college level previously competed for a club team during the recruiting process.”

Playing for Staples, however, allows students to represent their school and to play with some of their best friends. 

“I do believe that there is something special about representing your school and town that comes from playing high school sports,” Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said. “The more that our teams are successful, the more school spirit that we will have and that helps build the positive school environment that we all strive to have.”

But the demands of playing high school and for outside club teams can make it difficult to participate in both. For sports like tennis, swimming and golf, for example, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) limits how many outside events athletes can participate in during the high school season and limits the number of days a week athletes can compete. While club sports often open doors to recruitment, many athletes feel torn, missing out on the camaraderie and pride that comes with representing Staples. 

“Playing exclusively for my club team was definitely helpful in the college recruiting process as the showcases we went to would always attract a lot of college coaches,” Tristan Gonzales ’24, a first-year starter on the Carnegie Mellon University soccer team, said. “However, the pride and culture that comes with playing for your high school is very valuable, and I don’t like how club soccer can deprive players of this experience.”

Greyson Downes ’27 played on the Staples junior varsity soccer team as a ninth grader, but is now playing exclusively for his club team, CT United FC, to help reach his goals.

“The club season is when we get to go to different showcases in Maryland and California where many of the college scouts are in attendance,” Downes said. “It was definitely hard leaving Staples because I would be leaving all my friends, but I ultimately knew that this team would help me work towards my goal of playing soccer in college.”

Balancing club and high school sports can be challenging, but some believe that the two experiences complement each other, offering athletes a chance to grow in different ways. 

“Athletics is part of the education process, and most elite swimmers in America do both high school and club swimming,” Staples girls’ swim coach Michael Anderson said. “I’ve found that the best thing for athletes is when they do both[…]it makes them better athletes and more prepared to be leaders.”

In some cases, playing for the high school team can be just as effective and important for the athlete to reach their goals. 

“Our coaches do a tremendous job helping our student-athletes with the college process and I do not feel there are 40 better people to lead that process than our head coaches,” Sarullo said. “The most important piece is the communication between student-athlete and coach to ensure that a proper plan is put in place to ensure success.”

Web News Editor Amelia Berkowitz ’27 had a cross-continental summer in Kenya, with her family, and Thailand, on a culture immersion program. “In Thailand, there was a lot of hiking and rock climbing,” Berkowitz said. “I lived with a Thai family, which was really cool.” After traveling with teenagers, Berkowitz then turned her attention to younger kids this summer: the “red-ballers.” As a varsity tennis player, she is referencing the kids who use the lightest tennis balls. “I love little kids,” Berkowitz said. “I also love to write. I want to be a part of Inklings to  show my opinions.”