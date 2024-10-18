Counseling department kicks off college visits for seniors

Ella Harrington ’25 Each year, approximately 200 colleges hold information sessions for interested Staples students.

Staples Counseling began its annual college visit season, providing seniors with opportunities to meet with representatives from various colleges and post-secondary institutions across the country. These sessions, hosted in the College and Career center, will continue through early November, giving students insights into admissions processes and campus life.

According to an email sent by Staples Counseling on Sept. 5, the visits are generally 30 minutes long. The visits allow seniors to engage directly with college representatives, ask questions and gain a better understanding of each institution.

“If a student is registered for a visit, but not able to attend for any reason, they can send an email to the admissions representative letting them know and asking any questions they might have had,” College and Career Center Coordinator Sandra Zeigler said. “Some representatives may be willing to meet with the student virtually or suggest other ways to connect.”

To attend, seniors must register for visits through Scoir, a platform that tracks college applications and upcoming sessions. Additionally, students must provide teachers with a 24-hour notice and obtain a signed pass to attend. Without a free period or an authorized pass, attendance is prohibited.

“ Some students may think attending these sessions will improve their chances of admission, but that’s not necessarily the case. It’s important for students to focus on schools they are truly interested in and not just use the pass to miss class. — science teacher Karen Thompson

One student, who plans to attend several visits, emphasized the importance of these events being offered.

“Being able to meet representatives in person gives me a real sense of each school’s atmosphere. I think it makes the decision-making process feel less overwhelming,” Maggie Wiele ‘25 said.

There is no maximum number of visits a student can attend, but missing class is at teachers’ discretion and students will be responsible for all missed work.

“Some students may think attending these sessions will improve their chances of admission, but that’s not necessarily the case,” science teacher Karen Thompson said. “It’s important for students to focus on schools they are truly interested in and not just use the pass to miss class.”