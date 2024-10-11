Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun 

Sophia Jaramillo ’27 Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to.

As fall officially begins, Westport proves there’s plenty to love about the change in season. The warm sun may be gone, but in its place are golden leaves, crisp edges and a lineup of activities that make autumn just as exciting. Here are five ways to dive into fall in and around Westport.

First, we can’t talk about fall without mentioning the delicious beverages that come with it. Luckily, Westport has plenty of local cafes to satisfy your seasonal cravings. Whether you’re in the mood for a spiced pumpkin latte, a cozy cup of hot apple cider or your new go-to coffee, Westport has the spot. Be sure to try Studio Cafe’s Jack O’ Lantern Java or the Iced Happy Jack from Jack’s Coffee for a true taste of the season. There’s always something new to enjoy as you settle into the fall spirit.

As you sip your favorite beverage, you may consider making your way to Wakeman Town Farm to take part in one of their many fall-themed cooking classes. Among the offerings is a special cookie cake class led by Leventhal bakery owner Jess Leventhal on Nov. 21 at the farm and Nov. 13 at Crafty Kids. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just looking for a fun afternoon activity, this class and others offer a hands-on opportunity to create delicious, fall-inspired treats.

“It’s a unique experience and a fun way to spend time with friends and meet new people,” Leventhal said.

Next, for the horror enthusiasts, at just 30 minutes away in Shelton, Connecticut you can visit Legends of Fear, running from Sep. 28 to Nov 2. This popular haunted attraction features a series of spooky events including the haunted hayrides, terrifying trails, and spooky mazes. Whether you love jump scares or just want to immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, Legends of Fear is the perfect place for a fun night of thrills and frights.

No fall bucket list is complete without pumpkin and apple picking. Silverman’s farm in Easton, Connecticut gives you the full fall experience offering everything from squash to pumpkin picking. You can wander through the orchards and hand-pick your favorites, or visit the petting zoo for some family fun. Their market is stocked with pies, jams and other treats, making it the perfect place to gather everything you need for a cozy fall day.

“I love Silverman’s farm,” Sadie Sherman ’27 said. “I remember going with my family and friends 3 years ago and there were so many fun activities.”

To wrap up your night, consider catching a performance at the Westport Country Playhouse. This fall, they’ll be staging The 39 Steps, a thrilling story about an international spy ring plotting to steal British military secrets in the 1930s. Public relations manager Patricia Blausfuss says the performance will be both engaging and entertaining.

“Lots of taut suspense will keep our audience on the edge of their seats,” Blaufuss said.

The production will run Oct. 22 – Nov. 9, with tickets available at just $20 for Staples students. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see a top-notch performance in our own town.

Don’t be sad summer is waving goodbye, embrace the charm and thrill of fall in Westport. There’s no better place to celebrate this vibrant season and create memorable experiences with friends and family.