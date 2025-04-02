Join the discussion.

Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and the expectation of new, even greater tariffs on April 2nd will do more than impact the price of everyday items like groceries. Instead, for Staples and students across the US, it will make almost every essential school supply more expensive and stretch households at the lower ends of the income bracket.
School equipment prices jump as U.S. tariffs stick
Ground News had previously relied on a combination of human determination and algorithms to determine the news bias of articles. The introduction of AI to replace this system can allow for a more trustworthy, reliable system as personal human biases are removed.
New AI news app decodes newspaper bias
RTM members (left to right) Jimmy Izzo from District 3, Kristin Mott Purcell from District 1, Lauren Karpf from District 7, Pam Kopack from District 3 and Andrew Bloom from District 1 participated in a panel discussion about the RTM’s responsibilities, functions and importance.
RTM Community Conversation promotes engagement with local government
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
While it is easy to ignore current world issues, it is necessary to understand what is going on and how it affects everyday life.
Stop plugging your ears, start paying attention to current issues
The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).
BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach
The Staples boys' lacrosse team has won two state championships and one FCIAC championship in the past three years. They will be looking to continue to add to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming campaign. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Boys’ lacrosse prepares for upcoming season
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Hrisovulos in action, coaching as his players compete (Photo Contributed Kris Hrisovulos).
Tennis coach reflects on journey to be reinstated for upcoming season
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is about a fun group of six middle schoolers that compete in a high-stakes spelling bee. They navigate personal insecurities, interesting personalities and unexpected life lessons along the way.
Staples players cast spelling success in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Inklings' Wordle 4/2/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year

Catie Campagnino ’26, Paper Editor April 2, 2025
Catie Campagnino’26
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.

When I had my annual meeting with my guidance counselor to finalize my schedule for the 2024-2025 school year, the main class that I wanted to take was AP U.S. Government and Politics (AP Gov). My guidance counselor thought that I would be better off taking this class senior year, but I insisted that I need to take it this year due to the 2024 presidential election.  

I am an avid watcher of the news and I love having conversations with the people around me about current events . During the summer leading up to my junior year, many political events occurred. From Former President Joe Biden dropping out just 107 days before election day, to two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, I knew that we would have many current event topics in my AP Gov class to talk about. 

The 2024 presidential election played a huge role in the first three months of my AP Gov class. At the start of every class, we would look at the polls and talk about which candidate we thought would win each battleground state, and even created a project about the matter.When I would watch election updates on the news, I thought about the discussions this would lead to in gov tomorrow. 

 As we got close to election day, Nov. 5, 2024, It saddened me to realize that the election conversations in my gov class were going to come to an end, and we weren’t going to continue talking about current events any more. I convinced myself that the class wasn’t going to be fun anymore; however, I was proven wrong. 

After Trump won the 2024 presidential election, there was a great increase in political news. From the hundreds of pardons issued by both Biden and Trump, to Trump signing over 70 executive orders in his first day as president, the current event discussions in my gov class were certainly far from over. 

 Yes, taking AP Gov during a politically active year leads to a lot of class discussion but it also leads to a lot of great examples for our required free response questions (FRQ). Need an example of the president’s pardon power? Look no farther than the pardons that Biden and Trump issued.  Need an argument for the 14th Amendment, the amendment that protects birthright citizenship? Look at Trump’s executive order that he signed to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

Taking AP Government and Politics during a politically active year has made the class  enjoyable, has led to so many class discussions, and even helped me write my FRQs for the class. No one is able to predict the future, but taking AP Gov during a politically active year is definitely the way to go.

About the Contributor
Catie Campagnino ’26
Catie Campagnino ’26, Paper Editor
When paper editor Catie Campagnino ’26 isn’t in the Inklings room, you’ll likely find her with a good book. Campagnino’s love of reading began in eighth grade as a solitary hobby, but soon became a means of mother-daughter bonding.  “My mom recommended the Housemaid series [to me],” she said, “and I’m loving it.” This summer, Campagnino worked as a Marketing Intern for a research firm, where she utilized the skills she’s acquired as an Inklings editor.  “Inklings has improved my eye for design,” she said. “And I learned a lot this summer that I’m excited to apply to my [future] layouts.”