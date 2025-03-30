Boys’ lacrosse prepares for upcoming season

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team has been unstoppable in recent years. Coming off their first ever FCIAC title last year and having won two of the last three Connecticut Class L titles, they have cemented themselves as one of the most dominant lacrosse programs in the country. As the season is just around the corner, the boys are preparing toadd even more hardware to their trophy cabinet.

This year, the team will be led by captains Adam Udell ’25, Josh Marcus ’25 and Tristan Schaefer ’25: three players who are no stranger to the bright lights. The trio, all of whom are committed to play Division 1 lacrosse in college, have played an integral part in the team’s success for the past two years and are poised to do the same this year.

“Adam, Tristan and I have been playing lacrosse together since second grade,” Marcus said. “It’s an honor to be the captain of the team with them in our final year of playing together.”

“ “Going into this season, we view ourselves as the best team in the state,” Udell said. “Our goal is definitely to win both the FCIAC and the state championship.” — Adam Udell '25

Though the team has won a trophy in each of the last three years, they have never won both the state and FCIAC titles in the same year. The tremendous feat of conquering both the FCIAC and CIAC Class L tournaments was last done in 2019 by the Darien Blue Wave, but the Wreckers will have their sights set on that accomplishment this year.

“Going into this season, we view ourselves as the best team in the state,” Udell said. “Our goal is definitely to win both the FCIAC and the state championship.”

Last year, an incredible comeback sparked by Udell gave the Wreckers their first FCIAC title in program history. However, they unfortunately fell short in the state tournament, highlighting Connecticut’s intense competition and grueling season.

“There are a lot of games across a short period of time during the season,” Anthony Armentano ’25 said. “It is really important for us to come into the season strong and then continue to build off of that momentum.”

With an experienced core and high expectations, the Wreckers will begin their journey on April 5 against Smithtown West High School in Long Island.