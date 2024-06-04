Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
Momu, in partnership with Kneads, creates a fresh take on classic ice cream flavors to serve a bustling crowd.
Momu replaces Saugatuck Sweets, provides tasteful new spin on ice cream
Summer nears and juniors begin to plan their days with jobs and hobbies.
Maximizing summer: rising seniors juggle work and play
Gabi De Brito ’24, who is committed to play women’s soccer at MIT, discusses her aspirations for her future as an athlete and student.
Staples hosts first division 2 and 3 signing day for athletes
Today the Avas investigate some myths surrounding the hand dryers and the bacteria within the bathrooms, with the help of scientist Heather Wirkus.
Avas investigate paper towel status for next school year
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
Momu, in partnership with Kneads, creates a fresh take on classic ice cream flavors to serve a bustling crowd.
Momu replaces Saugatuck Sweets, provides tasteful new spin on ice cream
Summer nears and juniors begin to plan their days with jobs and hobbies.
Maximizing summer: rising seniors juggle work and play
Gabi De Brito ’24, who is committed to play women’s soccer at MIT, discusses her aspirations for her future as an athlete and student.
Staples hosts first division 2 and 3 signing day for athletes
Today the Avas investigate some myths surrounding the hand dryers and the bacteria within the bathrooms, with the help of scientist Heather Wirkus.
Avas investigate paper towel status for next school year
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings’ Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history

Samantha Sandrew '25 and Andi Jacobs '26June 4, 2024
The+boys+lacrosse+team+poses+after+their+triumph+over+Darien+to+win+their+first+ever+FCIAC+championship+7-6+on+May+23.+%0A
Staplesboyslacrosse
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team won their first FCIAC championship in program history with Adam Udell ’25 scoring the winning goal against Darien in overtime to make the score 7-6. The game took place on May 23 at Wilton Stadium. 

With six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Staples was down by three goals. Udell then proceeded to score three goals within the span of four minutes, tying the game. In overtime, Staples gained possession and Udell sprinted from midfield, shot at the 20 and scored the game-winning goal. 

“The reason why our team is consistently successful is because our players are tougher, more resilient and more together than our opponents,” assistant coach Matthew Jacowleff said.

Tristan Schafer ’25 scored the first goal for Staples in the first quarter and Adam Udell ’25 furthered the Wrecker’s lead by scoring in the second quarter, making the game 2-0. Later, Schafer scrambled for a ground ball with six minutes and 37 seconds left in the half. He broke away and made Staples’ third goal with Darien still yet to score. At the end of the half, Staples led 3-1. 

Darien then proceeded to score five times in the third quarter, leading to Udell’s heroics in the fourth. 

The team went 6-4 during the regular season, an uncharacteristically unlucky record. Goalie Josh Marcus ’25 cited a mindset change that helped the team’s success in the championship.  

“Our coaches kept reminding us about the opportunity we have ahead of us to beat three teams that had beaten us earlier in the season. We called it a revenge tour for that reason,” Marcus said. “With that being said, we made sure to keep our focus on the guys inside of our huddle, not worrying about who lines up across from us.”

Schafer also felt an energy change from the regular season to the FCIAC run. 

It will go down in Staple’s history as the first FCIAC win. It has allowed us to see how we can perform and the level we can perform at as a unified team.

— Cameron Prior ’25

“The energy on our sideline and in the locker room was contagious,” Schafer said. “That alone got us going and was the key aspect for us to win those games.”  

During the actual game, many players credited the defense and their ability to “ride”—trying to prevent a team from clearing the ball from the offensive half of the field to the defensive. 

“One specific play that contributed most to the win was when we were down six to three and we got a ride back,” Udell said. “I think that was a momentum booster which helped us come back from being down.”

Following the win, the boys then entered the CIAC tournament, which began on May 28. They focused on continuing the momentum from the FCIAC triumph. 

“​​There is a time for reflection and celebration, but that time is not now,” Jacowleff said right after the FCIAC game. “Our eyes are set on improving each day and attempting to capture our third straight State Championship.”

Unfortunately, the Wreckers fell to Ridgefield on June 2, losing 13-8 Despite their season ending, the entire team is excited to welcome the new FCIAC plaque into the Staples trophy case. 

“It will go down in Staples history as the first FCIAC win,” Cameron Prior ’25 said. “It has allowed us to see how we can perform and the level we can perform at as a unified team.”

Related Stories
The Staples Wreckers came back to defeat the Darien Blue Wave 13-11 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo contributed by Adam Udell 25)
Boys’ lacrosse storms back to defeat Darien in thriller
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
About the Contributors
Samantha Sandrew '25
Samantha Sandrew '25, Associate Web Managing Editor
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Inklings associate web managing editor, held three summer jobs in the past. But this summer, she took only one: checking beach passes, and Sandrew claims it was the most interesting job she’s had so far.  “Having a job without a lot of stress allowed me to think about moving forward through my upcoming junior year,” Sandrew said.  While she was initially influenced by her older sibling to join Inklings, Sandrew quickly ended up developing a deeper passion for Advanced Journalism.  “It was something that I was good at,” Sandrew said, “and it became one of my happy places as a freshman.”
Andi Jacobs '26
Andi Jacobs '26, Paper Arts Editor
Paper Arts Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 loves to write. When she heard about Inklings, she was excited to have the opportunity to pursue her interest. “I wanted to be part of the school,” Jacobs said. “So I feel like Inklings was a good way to do that and to be able to write.” In addition to writing, Jacobs is also a dancer. She particularly values the joy she experiences while dancing.  “It’s like I can have a time when I’m not really thinking about the other stuff going on in the world,” she said. “Instead I’m just thinking about dance.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *