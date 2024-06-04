Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history

Staplesboyslacrosse The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.

The Staples boys’ lacrosse team won their first FCIAC championship in program history with Adam Udell ’25 scoring the winning goal against Darien in overtime to make the score 7-6. The game took place on May 23 at Wilton Stadium.

With six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Staples was down by three goals. Udell then proceeded to score three goals within the span of four minutes, tying the game. In overtime, Staples gained possession and Udell sprinted from midfield, shot at the 20 and scored the game-winning goal.

“The reason why our team is consistently successful is because our players are tougher, more resilient and more together than our opponents,” assistant coach Matthew Jacowleff said.

Tristan Schafer ’25 scored the first goal for Staples in the first quarter and Adam Udell ’25 furthered the Wrecker’s lead by scoring in the second quarter, making the game 2-0. Later, Schafer scrambled for a ground ball with six minutes and 37 seconds left in the half. He broke away and made Staples’ third goal with Darien still yet to score. At the end of the half, Staples led 3-1.

Darien then proceeded to score five times in the third quarter, leading to Udell’s heroics in the fourth.

The team went 6-4 during the regular season, an uncharacteristically unlucky record. Goalie Josh Marcus ’25 cited a mindset change that helped the team’s success in the championship.

“Our coaches kept reminding us about the opportunity we have ahead of us to beat three teams that had beaten us earlier in the season. We called it a revenge tour for that reason,” Marcus said. “With that being said, we made sure to keep our focus on the guys inside of our huddle, not worrying about who lines up across from us.”

Schafer also felt an energy change from the regular season to the FCIAC run.

“The energy on our sideline and in the locker room was contagious,” Schafer said. “That alone got us going and was the key aspect for us to win those games.”

During the actual game, many players credited the defense and their ability to “ride”—trying to prevent a team from clearing the ball from the offensive half of the field to the defensive.

“One specific play that contributed most to the win was when we were down six to three and we got a ride back,” Udell said. “I think that was a momentum booster which helped us come back from being down.”

Following the win, the boys then entered the CIAC tournament, which began on May 28. They focused on continuing the momentum from the FCIAC triumph.

“​​There is a time for reflection and celebration, but that time is not now,” Jacowleff said right after the FCIAC game. “Our eyes are set on improving each day and attempting to capture our third straight State Championship.”

Unfortunately, the Wreckers fell to Ridgefield on June 2, losing 13-8 Despite their season ending, the entire team is excited to welcome the new FCIAC plaque into the Staples trophy case.

“It will go down in Staples history as the first FCIAC win,” Cameron Prior ’25 said. “It has allowed us to see how we can perform and the level we can perform at as a unified team.”