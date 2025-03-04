An Argument for Jeep World Domination

flickr A recreation of the Staples parking lot

They’re big. They’re tough. They’ve got four wheels—plus a spare—and they’re everywhere at Staples. The Jeep Wrangler has been a cornerstone of Westport youth culture for decades—just take a look at the Staples parking lot.

Ironically, Westport has car dealerships for nearly every make except its beloved Jeep. That means in order to test drive a Wrangler, one must schlep all the way out to Norwalk or Fairfield. Sure, some may see this as a positive—nobody’s going to crash a literal WWII relic into their beautiful farmhouse colonial when seeing how fast they can go from zero to 60—but to be honest-to-God, I firmly believe that Westport should bring its own Jeep dealership to the metaphorical table. There are three main reasons why this should happen.

For one, wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was a trifecta of Jeep dealerships, a so-called tic-tac-toe three-in-a-row across neighboring towns?

“ Finally, now that DEI is banned, there is no need for diversity in the automotive makeup of Westport. Jeep all the way! — Nate Gerber

Also, imagine a world where there’s a Jeep dealership within walking distance of every home, much like a cafe in the East Village. It would certainly make it a lot easier to get your Wrangler serviced.

Finally, now that DEI is banned, there is no need for diversity in the automotive makeup of Westport. Jeep all the way!

Jen Tooker, please take this into your consideration—we need fiscal incentives for a new Jeep dealership in the motherland. You can leave me a voicemail at (1-800-SELL-OUT) or send a direct message to my Venmo account @jeepworlddomination.

—Nate Gerber, Subaru Crosstrek driver