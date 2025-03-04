My love language… food!

Web Features Editor Alexis Jacobs ’26 does it all. Between dancing every day, Inklings, knitting and sourdough making, she keeps very busy. “I love the environment at dance and how we all support each other,” Jacobs said. “Dance, and my other hobbies are how I express my creativity.” Jacobs first joined Inklings so she could use her creativity in an academic way. She enjoys writing and editing feature articles, and making recipes for the web. “I love how in journalism I have creative freedom over what I write,” Jacobs said. “I enjoy sharing my hobbies and passions through my articles.”