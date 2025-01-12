Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center

Paper Editor Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 is very crafty and creative. She uses this creativity for her handmade jewelry business, specializing in unique handmade rings and earrings. Her creativity is one of the main reasons she enjoys writing.

“I would love to pursue a career in writing,” Maccaro said. “I think that the best thing about writing news is the awareness that you bring to your community.”

In addition, Maccaro also joined Inklings to socialize and broaden her social circle.

“I’m excited to talk to new people I wouldn't have met,” Maccaro said, “and join the Inklings community.”