CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Incumbent Democrat Jonathan Steinberg and challenger Republican John Bolton debate at Greens Farms Academy on Oct. 17.
Beyond the ballot: Steinberg, Bolton debate for chance to represent 136th district
Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration).
Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut
Powerschool allows parental control for attendance through their “Attendance Monitor.”
Staples adopts PowerSchool for attendance in attempts to replace phone call system
ParentSquare messages will appear on the text messaging app, but they will be monitored. Direct messages never display real phone numbers in the text app. Screenshot by Audrey Curtis ’25
New contacting policy shifts communication to ParentSquare app
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Unfortunately I no longer have as many gray hairs as I did in the past because I tried so many methods to get rid of them.
Accepting my silver hair rewarded me with gold
With the 2024 election coming up, many are examining the role Gen Z voters will have, given that the demographic of young voters tends to vote less than older generations. This raises the question: how will the new strategy of consuming political information on candidates through podcasts play a role?
Politicians are embracing new media; we should too
Income inequality is at record levels in Westport.
Westport’s Housing Market Reflects Growing Income Inequality
The long awaited senior year is not living up to the expectations I have held onto for the past three years. With school work, college applications and essays, it is hard to find a minute of true peace to enjoy myself. Missing out on certain cliche experiences all because of the enormous workload we are given.
Senior year is not living up to the hype
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm.
Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event
Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight.
“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)
Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?
The Saint Joseph Cadets handed the Staples girls’ soccer team their first loss of the season in a 4-1 contest. (Graphic by William Murray '25)
St. Joseph hands girls’ soccer first loss of season
Bar selection in Staples Cafeteria with limited Clif Builder's Bars alongside an expansive amount of granola bars.
Ditch the Clif: Staples students deserve better protein bars in the cafeteria
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
Retreat Sweets has a wide variety of mochi donut flavors that vary every week.
Retreat Sweets Contributes to Westport desert scene
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order.
The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line
Retreat Sweets has a wide variety of mochi donut flavors that vary every week.
Retreat Sweets Contributes to Westport desert scene
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie.
Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer
This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular.
Students predict Halloween costume trends
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Inklings' Wordle 10/22/24
Inklings’ Wordle 10/22/24
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety

Bianca Mastocciolo ’26, Alexis Jacobs '26, Caroline Zajac ’25, and Angelina Matra '25October 31, 2024
Zara Saliba ’26
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.

A Staples student was arrested by the Westport Police Department on Sept. 16, following a threat made on social media. Earlier that same day, threatening graffiti was found in Staples bathrooms. The two incidents were unrelated, and no arrests were made in the graffiti incident. Neither of the investigated threats were deemed credible.

Shooting threats have been increasingly impacting Connecticut schools. According to CT Insider, more than 35 threats were reported in Connecticut between Sept. 4 – Sept. 21, with the youngest arrested student being only 12 years old. This led some to question the reaction of local police to shooting threats. 

“The police department takes all threats seriously, and we respond the same way for each case,” Westport Police Lieutenant Eric Woods said. “We investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and charge them accordingly if a crime has occurred.” 

Although arrests are often made in conjunction with shooting threats, it is unlikely for the arrested student to face major legal punishment. 

“To be very frank, if a juvenile is arrested, they go to court and that’s about it,” Woods said. “There are no real consequences for juveniles in Connecticut. Most times, these crimes are not allowed to be diverted to our local Juvenile Review Board.”

Staples also faced a “swatting” incident when the school was closed for Rosh Hashana on Oct. 3. “Swatting” is a criminal act where someone makes a false report to emergency services in order to provoke an aggressive response. The goal is to harass, intimidate, or harm the unsuspecting victim. Woods confirmed that Westport PD had intelligence prior to the incident and knew that the school was going to be closed. When the “swatting” call came in, Westport PD was on the scene, and the school was empty.

The police are not the only team working to prevent school threats.  In fact, a lesser-known force is a team of administration, teachers, school counselors, and Westport police that work together to ensure Staples safety when there is a threat to the school. This team is called the Threat Assessment Team. Simply put, the team works together to determine the severity of threats and the safety actions that should be taken, whether that be an email to parents, a lockdown drill, or canceling school for the day. The team is made up of representatives from different groups in the school to protect students’ physical and mental safety. 

“Every threat that comes in, we do a threat assessment on it,” School officer Ed Woolridge said.

The Threat Assessment Team meets regularly to discuss topics that could potentially threaten the school or student safety. They also discuss the schools responses to incidents that have already occurred—what went well and what they could improve on. Additionally, they review what is able to be shared through emails and announcements, and whether an incident is threatening enough to bring to a further precaution level. 

When the team decides it’s appropriate, Superintendent Thomas Scarice is the one who writes the email. They also have to decide what to tell the public to ensure they are protecting minors.

“We have to be very thoughtful about student privacy,”  Staples guidance counselor William Plunkett said. “As much as we like to put information out that could help people feel at ease, we are limited in what we can share.”

To combat the rise in violence within Fairfield County schools, Connecticut Education Association (CEA) Vice President Joslyn DeLancey has striven for new measures that will make Connecticut public schools safer and more equitable. Recently, the CEA passed “school climate” legislation, which requires all schools to develop a school climate improvement plan. The plan should originate from a committee that includes teachers, administrators, students, and at least two community members beyond the school system. The CEA has also determined that on-site health centers have been successful in supporting students and families, but they have been implemented by very few schools.

“It’s hard enough to feel safe taking academic risks and making friends in school with general conditions and stressors,” DeLancey said. “Add in a school threat, and now instead of just having to worry about the general day-to-day things, [students] now have to worry about whether or not they are safe in their classrooms.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record.
Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples
Kali Knesich ’25 turned 18 in June and is registered to vote in the 2024 presidential election for the very first time on Nov. 5.
Coming of age: students reflect on being able to vote
Adil Chokairy, the owner of Choupette, officially opened his third crêperie location on Oct. 16. There are two other Choupette locations, in New Haven and Darien.
Bienvenue: New Crêperie and Wine Bar brings French cuisine to downtown Westport
Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers.
What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation
Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.
Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season
Do you know what Halloween candy to buy for your trick or treaters? In this entertaining video, Amelia Berkowitz and Brooke Kirkham discover Westport’s favorite treats that everyone should stock up on for Halloween!
What is Westport’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
About the Contributors
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 
Alexis Jacobs '26
Alexis Jacobs '26, Web Features Editor
Web Features Editor Alexis Jacobs ’26 does it all. Between dancing every day, Inklings, knitting and sourdough making, she keeps very busy.  “I love the environment at dance and how we all support each other,” Jacobs said. “Dance, and my other hobbies are how I express my creativity.”  Jacobs first joined Inklings so she could use her creativity in an academic way. She enjoys writing and editing feature articles, and making recipes for the web.  “I love how in journalism I have creative freedom over what I write,” Jacobs said. “I enjoy sharing my hobbies and passions through my articles.”
Caroline Zajac ’25
Caroline Zajac ’25, Business Manager
Business Manager Caroline Zajac ’25 knows budgeting. Whether it's her time split between school and rowing or the funds for Inklings News, Zajac ensures everything in her life runs smoothly. “I row nine times a week: daily after school and in the mornings on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” Zajac said. Zajac’s solace comes in her work for Inklings. She gets to manage her love for business with a well-needed break from other extracurriculars.  “I wanted to do business in a more creative way,” Zajac said. “Really, there is no newspaper if there aren't any funds.”
Angelina Matra '25
Angelina Matra '25, Managing Editor
Managing editor Angelina Matra ’25 knows all about versatility. From doing a Harvard philosophy course, camp counseling and playing tennis and guitar, she has done it all.  “Having open conversations is really engaging to me,” Matra said.  Matra’s interest in trying new things drove her to take journalism. Initially interested in being a web editor, she took a chance to work as a paper editor.  “From the very first time I went to layout, I fell in love. I went home and told my parents ‘I’m so glad I did that. This is what I'm going to do,’” she said.
Zara Saliba ’26
Zara Saliba ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Zara Saliba ’26 thrives in a workplace feeling calm and creative. She edits papers by day and designs pages by night.  “I need a way to relieve my stress from school,” Saliba said. “Inklings gives me such a great opportunity because I love creative freedom.”  Saliba’s experience with writing and designing did not start this year. She is a huge reader and has been designing magazines since she was nine.  “I love reading because it helps me excel in my role as Paper Editor,” Saliba said. “That mixed with my childhood magazines makes for the perfect Paper Editor.”   