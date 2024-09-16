Shooting threat graffiti discovered, reported

Photo by Kate Berkley ’26 Graffiti scrawled in black sharpie containing threatening language was discovered in a girls’ bathroom and was reported to Staples High School administration on Monday, Sept. 16.

A school shooting threat was written in a girls’ bathroom at Staples High School, leading to an investigation and increased police presence. The administrative team worked in conjunction with the Westport Police Department to coordinate investigative efforts over the course of the day, including reviewing camera footage from Friday, this weekend and Monday.

Ultimately, the threat was deemed to be “non-credible in nature,” according to an email Principal Stafford W. Thomas sent to the district at 2:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.

The message scribbled in permanent marker on the bathroom wall reads, “smart school boy 9 gonna get ya!! I’m going to shoot the school up this tuesday…”

Kate Berkley ’26 found this note in the handicap stall of the girls’ bathroom by the bridge on Monday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 A.M.

“I was really scared. It has already been a very devastating week for our town and seeing that shocked me,” Berkley said. “The scariest thing is that this is not uncommon.”