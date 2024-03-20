Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian

Leigh Foran ’24 Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.

Staples High School revealed its valedictorian, Leigh Foran, and salutatorian, Andrew Berkowitz, for the Class of 2024 on Feb. 27.

The selection process, based solely on students’ weighted GPA, recognized the students with the highest academic standings.

Both students are committed to pursuing further education while also competing in sports at the collegiate level this fall. Foran will be joining the track and field team at Columbia University, while Berkowitz will be swimming for Amherst College.

These students have also both actively participated in numerous extracurricular activities. Foran engaged in biomedical research, biostatistics, clinical research and advocacy internships, while Berkowitz served as co-president of DECA and volunteered through SLOBS.

“One strategy that I believe contributed to my success is staying driven and focused in the efforts I give,” Foran said. “Whether it’s in school, outside endeavors, or sports.”

Berkowitz cited his ability to balance his role as Staples swim team captain, an elected board member of Connecticut Swimming, board member for Westport/Weston YMCA Water Rats, co-president of DECA, along with volunteering through SLOBS by being diligent about staying on top of school work, planning and communicating with teachers.

As valedictorian and salutatorian, they will address their peers at graduation, with Foran and Berkowitz having the honor of delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony, currently set for June 10.