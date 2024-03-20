Join the discussion.

Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian
Westport will charge electric vehicle drivers fees at 35 charging stations across town and railroad lots, with a rate of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour and an additional idling fee at certain locations, to promote sustainable and economically viable EV use.
Westport implements electric vehicle charging fees
Defne Merih ’24 earned the high honors distinction by being in the top 4% of her graduating class.
Staples announces 2024 high honors recipients
Connecticut is widely considered a “blue” state, but has used its 7 electoral votes for a fair number of Republicans in the past century.
Presidential primaries provide first voting opportunity for some students
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice was one of the administrators that spoke at the event.
Community reacts to event addressing antisemitism, racism, bias in Westport Public Schools
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Staples students celebrate Valentines Day by spreading positivity and support to their peers and showing their love to those around them. (Stella Libman ’24 left and Raquel Dembin ’24 right)
Students spread love, reflect on this past Valentine’s Day
Many movies, including “Maestro,” “Poor Things,” “Barbie” and “Oppenhimer” have all broken the box office this year. March 10 will ultimately determine which movies will receive the most recognition.
Students share, reflect upon Oscars anticipations
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 3/21/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Principal Thomas announces 2024 valedictorian, salutatorian

Audrey Curtis '25, Web Photostory EditorMarch 20, 2024
Leigh+Foran+%E2%80%9924+poses+for+her+next+year+on+the+Colombia+Women%E2%80%99s+Track+team.+
Leigh Foran ’24
Leigh Foran ’24 poses for her next year on the Colombia Women’s Track team.

Staples High School revealed its valedictorian, Leigh Foran, and salutatorian, Andrew Berkowitz, for the Class of 2024 on Feb. 27.

The selection process, based solely on students’ weighted GPA, recognized the students with the highest academic standings. 

Both students are committed to pursuing further education while also competing in sports at the collegiate level this fall. Foran will be joining the track and field team at Columbia University, while Berkowitz will be swimming for Amherst College.

These students have also both actively participated in numerous extracurricular activities. Foran engaged in biomedical research, biostatistics, clinical research and advocacy internships, while Berkowitz served as co-president of DECA and volunteered through SLOBS.

“One strategy that I believe contributed to my success is staying driven and focused in the efforts I give,” Foran said. “Whether it’s in school, outside endeavors, or sports.”

Andrew Berkowitz ’24 wears his Amherst sweatshirt to represent where he will be spending his next four years. (Andrew Berkowitz ’24)

 

Berkowitz cited his ability to balance his role as Staples swim team captain, an elected board member of Connecticut Swimming, board member for Westport/Weston YMCA Water Rats, co-president of DECA, along with volunteering through SLOBS by being diligent about staying on top of school work, planning and communicating with teachers.

As valedictorian and salutatorian, they will address their peers at graduation, with Foran and Berkowitz having the honor of delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony, currently set for June 10.

