Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar

Alexis Jacobs ’26 This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.

The Swedish candy trend on Tik Tok has influenced thousands of Americans to try candies such as Bubs, Skulls, liquorice and other soft gummies imported from Sweden. And now The Granola Bar is jumping on the crazy trend and will be selling the candy starting this week.

The viral candy differs from American candy as they do not use gelatin; this means the gummies are all vegan. Swedish candy is unique in its soft, foamy texture and strong sour flavors.

The Granola bar will sell a sour mix and a sweet mix. The bags will be 8 oz, and cost $12 each. Each bag will include a variety of popular gummy candies.

“I am so excited! I tried Swedish candy in New York and have been craving it ever since,” Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 said.

“ I am so excited! I tried Swedish candy in New York and have been craving it ever since — Bianca Mastocciolo ’26

Liv Gains ’27, the owner’s daughter, is the one who came up with the idea to sell Swedish candy at The Granola Bar.

“I think it is a great idea,” Gains said, “and it will attract many high schoolers.”