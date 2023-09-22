New Italian restaurant, Zucca Gastrobar, has room for improvement

We have so many Italian restaurants in Westport; why do we need one more? This is the question I sought to answer when I tried the new restaurant Zucca Gastrobar, owned by Dan Camporeale and Gino Raccanelli, at 30 Charles St.

When I walked in, I was immediately welcomed by an attentive wait staff who opened the door for me and directed me to my seat. They knew the menu inside and out, sharing detailed suggestions and descriptions of each dish. The service was impeccable.

During the Sunday afternoon, the restaurant was fairly empty. The only sound filling the space was music. Located where Italian restaurant Tarry Lodge used to be housed, this restaurant was refurbished with beautiful chandeliers and pretty glass elements. These touches created a comfortable yet elevated ambiance.

I began with their Chopped Salad Timbale which was the perfect start to my meal. The fresh vegetables and bright lemon dressing created a refreshing burst of flavors and textures in my mouth.

Next, I tried the grilled octopus paired with fingerling potatoes, shishito peppers and roasted red pepper aioli. The meat was skillfully seasoned and flawlessly charred; the sweet aioli complemented the dish nicely. The fingerling potatoes were seasoned nicely, but were a little dry.

After that, I tasted their margarita pizza. While I enjoyed the combination of sweet tomato sauce with the buttery mozzarella, the pizza felt heavy after a few bites. Nonetheless, it was tasty, with a thin and deliciously charred crust.

To top off the meal, I had the chicken scarpariello. Although the dish was highly recommended by the staff members, it was disappointing. I expected a burst of spicy flavors, but I got bland chicken and watery sauce instead.

Another flaw was the pricing. Although this restaurant serves elevated meals, $17 for a chopped salad is too much. Some entrees get close to $40. However, with their welcoming staff, pleasant ambiance, diverse menu and tasty food, it may be worth it.

Overall, I enjoyed my time at Zucca Gastrobar. Their menu wasn’t different from most high-end Italian restaurants in Westport, but they did everything well. My favorite dish of the day was definitely the salad. I recommend eating here with friends and sharing multiple dishes; their mozzarella bar or charcuterie would be excellent for a large group. You can also check out their website to find times for their Sunday brunch. I guarantee that you will leave the building with a full stomach and a smile on your face.