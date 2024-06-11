Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing

Join the discussion.

Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
Drake K. Salmon Park in the midst of spring, beautiful flowers blooming Sunset at Drake K. Salmon Park, overlooking the Saugatuck River Old Mill beach, relaxing and reading after the walk there
An ode to 2 Marvin Place
Connecticut has various labor laws that one should always keep in mind when applying for a summer job.
I’m not a lawyer, I’m just a kid- my advice for navigating your summer job contract
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.
Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
This chicken dish was grilled to perfection, and came topped with a delightful frisée salad. While the salad was a bit salty, it was a very welcoming dish that we would definitely order again.
Westport’s summer restaurant scene
This candy bag filled with Swedish candies is similar to the ones being sold at The Granola bar.
Swedish candy will be sold locally at The Granola Bar
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Aiden Parnes ’24 discusses his favorite moments playing Staples lacrosse. Parnes and other lacrosse players give a special behind-the-scenes tour of the championship-winning Staples team at practice.
Boys’ lacrosse: behind the scenes
Different classes have different finals. Some have exams and others have smaller tests.
Should AP finals be scheduled before AP exams?
As the class of 2024 enters internships, the next school year grows closer.
Upperclassmen advise incoming freshman, offer valuable insights
Some of the boxes filled with Trader Joes foods, which will be delivered for the rescue.
Food rescue deliveries provides Westporters with meaningful opportunities
Momu, in partnership with Kneads, creates a fresh take on classic ice cream flavors to serve a bustling crowd.
Momu replaces Saugatuck Sweets, provides tasteful new spin on ice cream
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing

Demi Sasson ’25, Paper Opinions EditorJune 11, 2024
Graphic by Demi Sasson ’25
Eleven of Staples’ senior athletes participated in the DII, DIII and alternate sports signing on May 7. 

Despite not going DI, these players have accomplished great things throughout their athletic careers. From being captain to winning states, these athletes have earned their spots in some of the nations most competitive universities. 

Taking sports to the next level after high school is a big decision. Instead of devoting their entire college career to athletics, athletes have the option of going DII or DIII.The community aspect also interests athletes when making their decision to go DII or DIII. Being on a sports team offers students the opportunity to find their group of people. 

“I really like the whole atmosphere of having a team,” Libby Turner ’24, who will be swimming at Swarthmore College in the fall, said. “It’s kind of like another community to be a part of, and I also find that participating in sports helps me academically as well.”

I just want to keep playing soccer and grow as a player and person and continue to challenge myself academically.

— Gabriela De Brito ’24

A big difference between going DI versus DII and DIII in college is the prioritization of athletics over academics. Therefore, going DII allows for more time and energy to be put into academics. 

“I just want to keep playing soccer and grow as a player and person and continue to challenge myself academically,” Gabriela De Brito ’24, who is going to MIT, said. 

Each year, senior athletes impact Staples athletics in many different ways. This year, success in sports such as football and field hockey is just one representation of the seniors’ effect on Staples sports.

“The class of 2024 has been involved with a lot of great successes and conference championships, state championships, individual awards and honors, they’ve left their mark on Staples High School,” Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said. “Obviously any success that we have in the future is in large part because of the success of the class of 2024 had, so just incredibly grateful and I know they’ll be successful as they go forward.” 

