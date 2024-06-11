Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing

Graphic by Demi Sasson ’25 On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.

Despite not going DI, these players have accomplished great things throughout their athletic careers. From being captain to winning states, these athletes have earned their spots in some of the nations most competitive universities.

Taking sports to the next level after high school is a big decision. Instead of devoting their entire college career to athletics, athletes have the option of going DII or DIII.The community aspect also interests athletes when making their decision to go DII or DIII. Being on a sports team offers students the opportunity to find their group of people.

“I really like the whole atmosphere of having a team,” Libby Turner ’24, who will be swimming at Swarthmore College in the fall, said. “It’s kind of like another community to be a part of, and I also find that participating in sports helps me academically as well.”

A big difference between going DI versus DII and DIII in college is the prioritization of athletics over academics. Therefore, going DII allows for more time and energy to be put into academics.

“I just want to keep playing soccer and grow as a player and person and continue to challenge myself academically,” Gabriela De Brito ’24, who is going to MIT, said.

Each year, senior athletes impact Staples athletics in many different ways. This year, success in sports such as football and field hockey is just one representation of the seniors’ effect on Staples sports.

“The class of 2024 has been involved with a lot of great successes and conference championships, state championships, individual awards and honors, they’ve left their mark on Staples High School,” Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said. “Obviously any success that we have in the future is in large part because of the success of the class of 2024 had, so just incredibly grateful and I know they’ll be successful as they go forward.”