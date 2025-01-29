Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts

Join the discussion.

PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Some great ways to stay busy and happy over break are going skating with friends, painting pottery, or learning a new skill, like knitting.
How to make the most of staying home for breaks 
The upcoming TikTok ban poses many questions, especially regarding the weighing benefits or drawbacks it may have on Gen Z and other creators on the app.
TikTok Ban: Can Gen Z live without it?
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media’s role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
In the past few weeks, students have created Instagram accounts advocating for political and societal beliefs.
Students amplify political dialogue, advocacy through Instagram
Seniors use Zello to explore the 176 available internships, which span diverse opportunities such as a social media intern, Building Beyond Borders intern and consulting group intern. After reviewing their options, each senior ranks their top five choices and answers two corresponding questions.
A senior’s guide to the internship program
Students applying regular decision to college are put under a lot of pressure.
Classmates share stress of college applications
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Rehearsal season begins to ramp up, with read throughs of the material currently being held among the cast. (Contributed by Dylan Bruno ’25)
Twice as nice: Staples Players brings back two show structure for the spring
Students provide their opinions on the new albums released by Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, talking about how they performed musically, lyrically and thematically.
Artistic visions in contrast: students compare the albums GNX and CHROMAKOPIA
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
The Staples Hockey team is now called Stormac. They have started the season 3-3 and 2-1 in the FCIACS
Stormac Hockey co-op finds early success in inaugural season
Student athletes must celebrate traditions while honoring athletic commitments.
Balancing breaks and commitment: Are holiday practices fair for athletes?
The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.
Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run
The girls’ 2024-25 prepare for the upcoming season with coach Tommy Sparks.
Girls’ basketball hires new coach
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Aidan Lapatine '26 (left) and Logan Noorily '25 (right) co-lead Staples' Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.

One dead in Louisiana. Two in Illinois. It’s been less than a month into 2025 and the words “mass shooting” have once again begun to dominate national headlines. Rather than celebrating the new year, communities have spent it grieving.
The issue of gun violence in the United States is not new. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), firearm-related injuries have been the leading cause of death for children since 2022. As debates surrounding gun reform continue to circle the desks of politicians in Washington, Staples students have begun combating the issue head on here in Westport.
Desiring the chance to make a direct impact at a local level, co-presidents Logan Noorily ’25 and Aidan Lapatine ’26 reinstated Staples’ chapter of Students Demand Action (SDA) in 2023.
“I wanted to make real-time changes that could [make] my own school safer,” Lapatine said. “We are not trying to reinvent the wheel with legislation or amendments.”
A student-led nonprofit, Students Demand Action advocates for safer gun policies, with the ultimate goal of ending gun violence in the United States. As one of the organization’s more than 700 chapters, the Staples branch hopes to bring their message to the greater Westport community.
“Coming from a community so connected to Sandy Hook, students have to be a part of the conversation since gun violence can impact our everyday [lives],” Noorily said.


Since its reinstatement, the club has undertaken multiple initiatives, all focused on the importance of taking safe storage measures.
“I believe that we can not sit by and watch shooting after shooting without taking action,” Lapatine said.
In collaboration with the Westport Police Department, Noorily and Lapatine worked to write a letter addressed to parents of students in the Westport Public School System. The letter focused on the importance of secure gun storage and fostering discussions with kids about the dangers of firearms.
“We hope that the community as a whole as well as parents and educators take on the role of educating,” Westport PD Administrative Lieutenant Eric Woods said. “The topic[s] of gun violence and school threats [are] important.”
The club’s work doesn’t stop there. In November 2024, Lapatine and Noorily, along with other members of Staples Students Demand Action, handed out free gun locks to residents in Downtown Westport.
“We want to [make] small changes within our community, with the hope that other towns and states will follow suit,” Lapatine said.
With the uptick of school shooting threats in Westport, including the recent incident at Greens Farms Elementary School, the club’s efforts have become even more essential in opening conversations among local state legislators in addressing the public health epidemic that is gun violence.
“Clubs [like Students Demand] help complement the district’s broader efforts to promote a safe and informed school environment,” Westport Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said.
In the future, Noorily and Lapatine intend to increase the club’s engagement, hoping to strengthen their message through the voices of more members. The club meets once a month on Tuesdays in room 2038.
“Talking about gun violence is not political,” Noorily said, “and it has to be done.”

Web Features Editor Lila Boroujerdi ’24 thrives around others, whether it be as a thrower for the track team, or a Debate Director for Civic Leaders of America, an organization fostering teenage civic engagement.  “It’s fun to get involved with politics and get people talking about civic issues,” Boroujerdi said. “I really enjoy that the people I work with are from such different backgrounds.” Boroujerdi can’t wait to use her social skills in Inklings to write for her local community. “It is a cool way to get involved with school,”  Boroujerdi said, “and get to know new people with similar interests.”  