Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” following a sweating threat originating from the Veterans Suicide Hotline on Dec. 13.
Westport Responds to swatting incident at Greens Farms Elementary School
Teenagers should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible in order to help fight Influenza. Photo taken from Houston Methodist
Fighting the Influenza virus this upcoming winter season
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.
Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy
Joanie Gottlieb and a wide view of Gigi’s Dollhouse, a gift she spent two months crafting and personalizing for her six-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
Gigi’s Dollhouse: how family inspired one woman’s imagination, unique hobby
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Students are stressed during the week leading up to break, however it provides an accomplishing and stress-free December break to be earned.
Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
Staples students artistic talents are lighting up the auditorium hallway for the next 2 weeks as a part of the Staples Art Show.
Staples artists shine bright: the winter Staples art show has arrived
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Mia Bomback, Managing Editor January 6, 2025
Mia Bomback ’25
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.

What do Staples students and police officers have in common? They both bleed blue and have a knack for dodgeball! 

Staples’ Teen Awareness Group and the Westport Youth Commission, in conjunction with the Westport Police Department, held their 13th annual Dodge-A-Cop dodgeball tournament on Monday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Staples fieldhouse. Typically held in November, this year’s tournament took place in mid-December to allow fall sports athletes to participate. 

“We had some struggles after COVID-19 finding enough teams, but we decided to move [the event] this year to after football season, so all the football players could participate, and we’ve had a lot of success,” Co-President of TAG Samantha Sandrew ’25 said. “We really hope that this event can bring the community together.” 

Participants registered as part of teams of five, with a registration fee of $10 per team. In all, the competition hosted 18 teams, making this year’s tournament one of the most attended in “Dodge-A-Cop” history. The money earned from the event will be put towards a local charity that is yet to be determined. 

The purpose of Dodge-A-Cop is to improve relationships between Staples students and the Westport Police Department. At the beginning of the night, all participants, cops and students alike, were asked to rate how comfortable they felt around the other. Then, a cop was assigned to join each team of five students, and rapport was built through teamwork and friendly competition. 

The idea for Dodge-A-Cop came in 2011, shortly after the release of the movie Dodgeball, in an effort to bridge gaps between police officers and local community members, Kevin Godburn, Director of Youth Services, explained. 

“I really hope that participants can get comfortable with each other, for our kids to get to know our police officers, and on the flip side, for our police, especially our new officers in town, to get to know the kids,” he said. 

Brian Quick is a member of the Westport Police Force. He loves Dodge-a-Cop because it allows him the opportunity to be active, both physically and within the Westport community, and help to break the stigma surrounding police officers.

“I just want to show people that cops are human, that we’re just like everyone else,” Quick said. “[Dodge-A-Cop] is huge to be able to give back. Most of the time, people only see us in uniform, and it can be intimidating, but this is a way for us to just hang out and be ourselves.”

Dodge-A-Cop is a knockout-style tournament with teams going head-to-head for a set of three games, with the first team to get to two wins advancing. There is a winners bracket and a losers bracket, with the top team in each bracket facing off to determine the ultimate winner. 

The first-place team, consisting of James Pretty, Anthony Armentano and Casey Bag (’25), Charlie Clark, Nick Weil (’24) and Officer Mike Davis, earned trophies and $20 Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards to commemorate their win.

From L-R: James Pretty ’25, Anthony Armentano ’25, Charlie Clark ’26, Nick Weil ’26, Casey Bag ’25, Officer Mike Davis (Winning team)
(Samantha Sandrew ’25)

“Dodge-A-Cop was a great experience,” Pretty said. “It was really nice being able to interact with all the local law enforcement in a fun and competitive way. Some might say a little too competitive, but I think it just added to the fun.” 

To TAG Advisor Ally Follett, Dodge-A-Cop is about teaching students to engage with members of their community without the presence of drugs and alcohol. 

“This is our way of bridging gaps between different members of the community, students and law enforcement officials especially, and really just showing people that it’s possible to have fun sober.”

Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.                        Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.” 
Samantha Sandrew ’25
Samantha Sandrew ’25, Web Managing Editor
Web Managing Editor Samantha Sandrew ’25 finally found her calling in Advanced Journalism after four years: broadcasting.  Since joining the class her freshman year, she dabbled in writing and videography—leaning towards the latter in the past year.  “I'm definitely more of a broadcast person,” Sandrew '25 said. “I’ve gotten into it and gotten new technology to help me make better broadcasts.” As she applies to college, she has considered this newfound interest in her future.  “I do see myself pursuing [journalism]... media and like TV and broadcast… maybe behind the camera,” Sandrew '25 said. “I don’t want to be like famous or anything.”