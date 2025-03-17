Earth Animals hosts The Mitten project

Addison Frankel ’27 Earth Animal raises $75,737 for the Mitten project, which helps to fight world hunger.

Earth Animal hosted an event on Feb. 26, 2025, where they presented a check of $75,737 in celebration of the contributions made by participants in the 2024 Mitten Project.

The Mitten Project works to combat hunger to ensure that people who are financially unstable are able to feed both themselves and their families. The donations will be used to provide more than 150,000 meals for people throughout the state of Connecticut.

“It has been an amazing undertaking for all of us and we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” the Goldstein family, owners of Earth Animal, said.

Sales, events, and private donations from loyal Earth Animal consumers played a crucial role in this project and continue to play a crucial role in helping to support those who can’t always afford food.

The Goldstein family expressed gratitude towards local businesses, friends and families who supported and donated to the Mitten Project. The Westport community has made a lasting impact on so many families’ lives and their generosity is greatly appreciated.