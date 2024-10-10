New restrictions for dogs at Compo

Alice Frascella ’25 Dogs enjoy Compo without the restrictions of leashes. With the new rules and restrictions, owners are careful to keep their pets in the correct zone and away from restricted areas.

Dogs will be allowed on Compo beach starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 and lasting until March 31. With this comes some new rules and restrictions which differ from past years.

From now on, dogs are prohibited from the Pavilion, playground and walkways. All dogs must also be leashed in all areas except the designated off leash area which is on the left hand side of the beach near the cannons. Beach-goers are also required by law to pick up after their dogs.

The violation of any of the restrictions above would result in a $77 fine.

“With the fall sports programs underway, we want to remind everyone that for the safety and well-being of the public and athletes, and to help keep ball fields in good playing condition, animals are not allowed on playing fields at any time of year,” Westport Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Rich Giunta told CT Insider. “Animals are also prohibited from any town playground. While animals are allowed in the surrounding areas, it is recommended that they remain on leash while on the perimeter of these town facilities.”

Westport citizens said they are adjusting to the new rules and still enjoy walking their dogs at Compo .

“I like walking my dog on the beach. I think it’s calming and fun,” Sofia Martin ’25 said. “I don’t think the new restrictions are too bad or different but it would be nice to let my dog off leash anywhere on the beach since it’s hard to catch him once I let him off to swim and play [in the off leash section].”