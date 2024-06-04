Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.
Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip
Zara Saliba ’26, Uma Choudhury ’26 and Caroline Banks ’26 at the Connecticut state National History Day competition at Central Connecticut State University. Their tri-fold poster on the medical and ethical impacts of HeLa cells earned them first place in the Senior Division Group Exhibit category.
Sophomores win big at National History Day state competition, secure bid to nationals
The robbery at the posh Jewelry store served as a nasty surprise to some residents. According to Macrotrends, a statistics site, Westport has for over a decade consistently recorded far lower crime statistics than neighboring communities in Connecticut.
Daylight robbery at luxury Westport jewelry store erupts residential concern
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
TikTok has access to virtually all of the data on your phone by using devices such as keyloggers.
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Staples Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park in near future.
Skate Club plans to renovate Compo Skate Park
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
There are many ice cream options, some being extremely unique. Flavors such as honey, lavender and marshmallow, Kneads bread and matcha are different from what most ice cream places serve like chocolate or vanilla. These flavors are what make MOMU so original.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round. (Photo contributed by William Murray 25)
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord - Episode Sixteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Inklings Wordle 6/03/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Corbin Chaney, Staff WriterJune 4, 2024
In Westport, where amenities like public libraries, beaches and athletic fields are ubiquitous, one notable gap has persisted for years: the outdated state of Compo Skate Park. The rattling wheels of skateboards and scooters zoom unsteadily across the cracked gravel, riders fall as a result of unkempt obstacles and a sad comparison is established against other Westport sports facilities. 

This is the current reality of the Compo Beach Skate Park. However, the establishment of the Staples Skate Club last year set out to challenge the poor upkeep of the park. 

Members of the skate community in Westport have been advocating for further renovations for the Compo Skate Park for years. Steve Axthelm, a former member of the Parks & Recreation Commission, advocated for a higher standard of quality in the park during his tenure.

“One regret: we did not get the skate park done. It is severely outdated, and an eyesore at Compo. No other sports group has to use such a poor facility in Westport,” Axthelm said in a 2021 interview in 06880.

While renovation plans by the Town of Westport have occurred, they have been minimal. The skate scene has grown in popularity recently with the rise of Next Generation Skateboarding,  an organization that looks to inspire more of the youth to skateboard and keep the sport alive. However, the poor condition of the park makes it quite difficult for skateboarding to thrive.   

“Every year, Parks and Rec spends some money to repair and refurbish, but it’s becoming harder and harder to keep up,” English teacher and skate club adviser Jesse Bauks said. “Long term, the club is working towards getting larger improvements made, and potentially a new park with more modern, long-lasting materials.” 

Long term, the club is working towards getting larger improvements made, and potentially a new park with more modern, long-lasting materials.”

— Staples Skate Club advisor Jesse Bauks

The Staples Skate Club has recognized that they need to take matters into their own hands in order to develop the park and plans to do so have begun to flourish recently.

“There’s a little ramp that goes up and it’s flat for a second and it goes down again. We are going to be removing that,” club member Nicholas Blanco ’25 said. “We are going to remove a staircase by another ramp and connect it to something else. We possibly plan to do this on Wednesdays when the skate club meets.”

Through the vibrant skate community that Westport exhibits, the sport can continue to flourish and thrive with further intervention from students, the Westport government and other members of the Westport community 

“This town provides so many excellent and modern places and facilities that this community can enjoy, from the public library to the beach to the athletic fields , golf course, and dog parks,” Bauks said. “I think kids who aren’t just team athletes want a place for themselves to congregate, practice, and potentially even compete.”

