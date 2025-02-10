Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The Arctic Outbreak shows how changes in the global climate are disrupting wind patterns and weakening the jet stream, allowing frigid polar air to extend further south. As heat distribution shifts, these extreme weather events, including colder outbreaks, are likely to become more frequent.
Arctic outbreak brings extreme cold to Connecticut, all of East Coast
Proposed cuts to the school bus system raises questions surrounding new methods of transportation, and benefits of the eliminated routes.
Suggested bus route cuts promotes efficiency for some, causes concern for many
After the ban of TikTok went into effect on Jan. 18, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stall the ban on the app for the next 75 days.
Donald Trump signs an executive order to stall the the ban of the popular social media app, TikTok
PowerSchool faces cybersecurity incident, leaving the personal information of students and teachers stolen.
Westport Public Schools unaffected by PowerSchool data leak
TikTok is fighting a potential ban, claiming it infringes on free speech and the First Amendment. The U.S. government, however, argues that the app poses national security risks due to its ties to China, potentially allowing foreign influence over American users' data.
TikTok Fights Back: Supreme Court to hear appeal before ban deadline
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
Thanksgiving marks the end of my already dismal productivity.
Teachers, I will be ‘sick’ on any test day before Winter Break
Not so happy holidays: students spend more time stressing over the CommonApp than celebrating the holidays, bringing immense stress to the holiday season.
Deck the halls—and refresh the status page: The senior December dilemma 
It is crucial to have a set plan for how you are going to study for midterms if you want to set yourself up for success.
The Ultimate Guide to Midterms
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
After 15 months of war, all sides of this conflict have seen devastating effects. (Graphic by Andi Jacobs '26)
Westport reacts to Israel, Hamas ceasefire
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Red and Whites rolled around like it does every year, but this year, senior resistance pushed back the date for ticket sales. (Graphic by Elsa D’Elia ’25)
Seniors question whether Red and Whites is worth the hype
A car driving in bad weather conditions through icy roads
How to stay safe on icy roads; tips for winter driving
Parade goers ring in the Year of the Snake with a traditional lion dance performance.
Communities around Connecticut join to celebrate Lunar New Year
The interior of Lyfe Cafe has been custom designed to create an inviting space. Staples students receive 10% off their morning coffee.
Bringing life to local dining: Lyfe Cafe Joins Westport’s breakfast and coffee scene
Just Salad’s new location at 275 Post Road East in Westport.
Just Salad opens in Westport: A new eco-friendly spot for healthy eating
Captains Ella Harrington ’25 and Poppy Harrington ’25 pose with their parents during the ceremony before the game. (Photo contributed by Sage Cohen '25).
Girls’ basketball senior night ends in close defeat, playoff hopes remain
Staples boys tennis coach Kris Hrisovulos has led the boys to win five FCIAC Championships. (Photo contributed by Staples Boys Tennis Website)
Tennis Coach appeal hearing: Non-renewal voided due to break of protocol
The Staples boys' basketball team defeats Fairfield Ludlowe 57-41 on Feb 4, after a loss to the Number one seat, St. Bernard
Boys’ basketball defeats Ludlowe 57-41, regains momentum
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Sam Clachko ’26 shoots a floater during Staples’s win vs Warde.
Boys’ basketball dominates Central, advances to 12-1
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
At Salsa Fresca’s former location, Just Salad is now ready for customers and open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Westport welcomes Just Salad’s healthy, sustainable dining
Winter break is about cuddling up with your dog by your Christmas tree, next to a fire while snow is falling outside.
Winter break: finding joy in the pause
There has been a surge increase in the number of drone sightings across the Eastern seaboard of the United States.
What’s up with the influx of drones?
The potential TikTok ban creates mixed opinions, with national security concerns clashing with arguments about free speech and creative expression for over 170 million American users. Staples students, many of whom are avid TikTok users, share their perspectives on how the ban could impact their lives and creativity.
TikTok on Trial: Staples Students Weigh In on the National Debate
Ann Marie Maccaro ’27 investigates the interworking of the culinary club only to find their kindness for the Gillespie Center
Serving Hope: Culinary Club Cooks Up Care for Gillespie Center
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Seventeen
On the Wreckord – Episode Seventeen
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
Inklings' Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings’ Wordle 1/27/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings' Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?

Nina Bowens '25, Editor in ChiefFebruary 10, 2025
Mia Bomback ’25
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.

Many Staples students have shared a similar experience: their period arrives early, and they are forced to make an uncomfortable decision of either wading up toilet paper or making the embarrassing trip to the nurse, glaring at the hollow white tampon boxes on their way out of the bathroom. Three girls in the Women in Society course last semester decided that enough is enough. Jona Bernstein ’25, Mia Lewis ’25 and Melissa Pappas ’26 took on the issue for their activism final project. 

“I wanted to take on this specific project because I personally have needed menstrual products in the Staples bathrooms when there weren’t any present,” Pappas said. 

They were motivated by anger, but supported by the law. The Connecticut General Assembly passed legislation in 2023 that requires public schools to supply various menstrual products in school bathrooms. The Menstrual Equity Law works to ensure that schools provide free menstrual products in grades 3-12 in every female restroom, as well as unisex bathrooms and one male restroom. The goal of the law, according to the Connecticut State Department of Health (DPH), is to ensure that no student faces any stigmatizations, shame or hassle in accessing products regardless of age, gender or socioeconomic status. Connecticut public schools were given a year to comply with  the law.  The grace period ended this past September. 

“The Menstrual Equity Law claims that based on the size of our school, a month’s worth of tampons is about 21,000,” Bernstein said. “When the tampons were first stocked, Mr. Thomas told us that about a month’s worth was used in three days. When we asked if it was near 21,000, he said that it wasn’t that much.”

Staples has been historically inconsistent with providing  menstrual products throughout the school. After the COVID-19 pandemic, tampons and pads were no longer offered in female restrooms for 50 cents. In 2022, “Make Me Free,” a Staples’ Feminists Club campaign dedicated to providing students with free menstrual products, won the majority vote of students in Voice4Change, a state-wide initiative that allowed students to craft, campaign for and vote on budget proposals for how to spend $20,000 allocated to each participating school. The following year, however, the bathrooms remained empty. 

So, in early January, Lewis, Bernstein and Pappas talked with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr., Social Studies Department Chair Dr. Lauren Francese and also Physical Education and Health Coordinator Christine Wanner. The result was a full restockment of products after their discussions. 

While Women in Society teacher Catherine Schager was not involved in the conversation, Lewis sought her out to celebrate.  

“I remember running to find Schager [when I saw the restocked boxes], and we jumped in the hallway together,” Lewis said. “It’s so stupid that we are so excited over tampons, because they are literally a necessity for every single menstruator at our school. ”

However, at time of publication, there remains to be products in at least one male bathroom at Staples. This directly goes against the “inclusivity” section of the act, which requires products in a men’s bathroom to “affirm all genders in making empowered decisions about their health,” according to the Guidance and FAQ document provided by the DPH. Despite this, Staples does stock products in the unisex bathrooms and continues to provide them in the nurse. 

The question remains: will they continue to be restocked? Ultimately, the responsibility falls to the students. If something is off, follow the lead of students in the Women in Society course.

“Obviously as a social studies teacher I am all about citizenship and empowerment,” Schager said. “The most important thing is to speak up, but also for us to make it clear how to do so, in order to create muscle memory for citizenship.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
TIkTok ban has left so many upset, and despite.
Deleted TikTok? Users scramble for VPNs, pre-installed phones to get it back
After 15 months of war, all sides of this conflict have seen devastating effects. (Graphic by Andi Jacobs '26)
Westport reacts to Israel, Hamas ceasefire
Short version of the timeline provided by the counseling department, the extended version can be found using this link, it also includes a timeline for seniors.
Stressed out about your post high school future? Guidance offers clarity at no cost
Jasmine Schiffman ’25, pictured above, offers these items and more through her online college merchandise business, Next4Customs. To order, DM her on Instagram @next4customs.
Custom college merch on a budget: meet the founder of Next4Customs
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Editor-in-chiefs of Inklings, Lily Hultgren ’25 and Nina Bowens ’25, present about their recent journalism project to provide the public with political information about the Connecticut Congress election. Their short, informational videos were posted on Instagram Reels in a series called “Inklings’ Poli-teens.”
Veteran journalists, experts discuss media's role in democracy, misinformation, public trust at Westport Public Library Panel
About the Contributors
Nina Bowens '25
Nina Bowens '25, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Nina Bowens ’25 has found a passion for journalism through Inklings. She has worked on Inklings since her sophomore year, and may pursue journalism throughout college.  “What I like about Inklings is that it is such a community,” Bowens said. “It’s really fun and a lot of my friends do it.” Over the summer, Bowens participated in a month-long journalism program at Northwestern University. “There were journalists from all over the country, so I got to learn a lot from them,” she said. In addition to journalism, Bowens acts and is the captain of the Staples girls’ lacrosse team.
Mia Bomback ’25
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C.                        Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.” 