Categories:
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
Zara Saliba ’26 and Mia Bomback ’25 • April 2, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Zara Saliba ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Zara Saliba ’26 thrives in a workplace feeling calm and creative. She edits papers by day and designs pages by night. “I need a way to relieve my stress from school,” Saliba said. “Inklings gives me such a great opportunity because I love creative freedom.” Saliba’s experience with writing and designing did not start this year. She is a huge reader and has been designing magazines since she was nine. “I love reading because it helps me excel in my role as Paper Editor,” Saliba said. “That mixed with my childhood magazines makes for the perfect Paper Editor.”
Mia Bomback ’25, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Mia Bomback ’25 is no stranger to managing as she spent her summer taking a leadership course at the School for Ethics and Global Leadership in Washington, D.C. Bomback has been a part of Inklings since her freshman year and she keeps coming back because of the community that she has gained. “Knowing that at the end of the stressful day, I can always go back to that Inklings room and have a community who is there for me,” Bomback said. “Inklings does a really incredible job of building friendships, not just partnerships.”