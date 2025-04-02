Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA

Paper Editor Zara Saliba ’26 thrives in a workplace feeling calm and creative. She edits papers by day and designs pages by night.

“I need a way to relieve my stress from school,” Saliba said. “Inklings gives me such a great opportunity because I love creative freedom.”

Saliba’s experience with writing and designing did not start this year. She is a huge reader and has been designing magazines since she was nine.

“I love reading because it helps me excel in my role as Paper Editor,” Saliba said. “That mixed with my childhood magazines makes for the perfect Paper Editor.”