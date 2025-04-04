Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China and the expectation of new, even greater tariffs on April 2nd will do more than impact the price of everyday items like groceries. Instead, for Staples and students across the US, it will make almost every essential school supply more expensive and stretch households at the lower ends of the income bracket.
School equipment prices jump as U.S. tariffs stick
Ground News had previously relied on a combination of human determination and algorithms to determine the news bias of articles. The introduction of AI to replace this system can allow for a more trustworthy, reliable system as personal human biases are removed.
New AI news app decodes newspaper bias
RTM members (left to right) Jimmy Izzo from District 3, Kristin Mott Purcell from District 1, Lauren Karpf from District 7, Pam Kopack from District 3 and Andrew Bloom from District 1 participated in a panel discussion about the RTM’s responsibilities, functions and importance.
RTM Community Conversation promotes engagement with local government
Multiple antisemitic incidents have occurred at Weston Middle School over the past few weeks. Photo contributed by Homes.com
Rising antisemitism at Weston schools sparks community response
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
At the end of the summer, Compo Beach lifeguards wrap up their final shift with a swim to the buoy—an annual tradition. This year’s crew included guards from Staples, Ludlowe, Trumbull and several other high schools.
The best summer job? Here’s why lifeguarding stands out
The question of if adults should be burdened with teaching Social Emotional Lessons arises
Teachers aren’t trained to be therapists: why social emotional learning needs a new approach in schools
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Staples Symphonic Band will be performing at Carnegie Hall April 1.
Symphonic Band debuts at Carnegie Hall
Academic pressures have students falling into unhealthy behaviors like comparison and overloading on work in order to keep up with expectations.
The unseen race: balancing academics, extracurriculars and social pressures
Seasons can impact an individual's mood and well-being, often leaving people's mood to worsen during the winter and improve as it gets warmer
Daylight savings brings brighter days ahead
Trump's use of calling himself “king” and being depicted with a crown does not violate any Constitutional rights against tyranny. It is protected under the first amendment right.
Instagram posts on official White House account cause backlash
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
While it is easy to ignore current world issues, it is necessary to understand what is going on and how it affects everyday life.
Stop plugging your ears, start paying attention to current issues
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).
BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach
The Staples boys' lacrosse team has won two state championships and one FCIAC championship in the past three years. They will be looking to continue to add to their trophy cabinet in the upcoming campaign. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Boys’ lacrosse prepares for upcoming season
Students share their insight about their upcoming participation with spring sports. With the season changing, many are excited and highly anticipating the success of the upcoming sports season.
Excitement builds for upcoming spring sports
Amelia Guimond ’28 wins her wrestling match against Stratford High School (Photo Contributed by Amelia Guimond ’28).
Inside wrestling’s gender divide: Guimond challenges norms on the mat
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Inklings News
Inklings News
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games

Dylan Robbin ’28, Web Sports EditorApril 4, 2025
The 2025 Staples boys’ lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).

As spring approaches, three things are inevitable: allergies, rainy days and Staples boys’ lacrosse having a prominent season. As a Staples student, it may be hard to make it to all 16 regular season games, so I am going to give you five games I am most excited for.

*All rankings are from USA Lacrosse High School ranking as of April 1. 

*All college commitments are from the Inside Lacrosse High School recruiting database.

5. Staples vs St. Anthony’s, Saturday May 10, 3 p.m. @ Staples Stadium

The storylines behind this game are amazing: Head Coach Koshansky vs. his alma mater, three future North Carolina players on offense, shooting against their future goalie, Staples Captain Josh Marcus ’25. However, this game will be as tough as it gets for Staples to win, as St. Anthony’s is ranked #1 in the entire country. Can the five Staples college commits overcome St. Anthony’s 33. In their previous two games against St. Anthony’s in 2023 and 2024, Staples got outscored by them 31-13. This will be the toughest team that Staples plays all season, but Staples has elite talent and with a raucous home crowd. I think they can pull off the upset, which would be one of the biggest wins in Staples history.

4. Staples vs Ridgefield, Thursday April 17, 4 p.m. @ Staples Stadium

After winning back to back CIAC class L championships, last year Staples moved to class LL and attempted to three-peat there. Unfortunately their run ended in a 13-8 loss to Ridgefield. As the fourth game of their season, this is the first tough test the Wreckers will face. While Staples may be favored as they are the #16 Public School in the country and the home team, FCIAC games are always close, especially with rivals who have had success against Staples before. Defenseman Jack Kniesch ’25 will be playing against his future Dickinson teammate Walker Fiore ’25, but overall, this will be a really exciting game and an important first test for the Wreckers.

3. Staples vs. Brunswick, Thursday, May 1, 4 p.m. @ Brunswick Coby Turf Field

A Staples game against Brunswick is rare, as last year was the only time the Wreckers had played Brunswick in Coach K’s tenure, so it is worth it to take the 30 minute drive down to Greenwich to see this excellent game. Brunswick is currently ranked as the #6 team in the  country and has 17 Division 1 college lacrosse commits. To win this game Staples would need an offense led by Captain and Colgate Commit attackman Tristan Schaefer ’25, Captain and Michigan commit Adam Udell, and Tufts commit midfielder Cam Prior ’25 to be flawless. Last year, Brunswick remained supreme with an 11-5 victory, but Staples is looking to avenge their loss and pull off the upset against Brunswick.


2. Staples vs New Canaan, Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. @ Dunning Field

An FCIAC matchup against New Cannan is one to always be looking forward to. This year New Canaan is the #2 Public School in Connecticut, while Staples is #3. Adam Udell, may be guarded by his future teammate, New Canaan defenseman Bryce Lyden ’25. Both teams have exceptional goalie play with North Carolina commit Josh Marcus and Michigan Commit Cam Lyden ’26 (you guessed it, Bryce’s brother) guarding the New Canaan net. Overall, Staples will be seeking to take revenge against New Canaan after their recent football loss to them and make a statement win outside of Westport.

The boys’ lacrosse team won their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 over Darien in 2024 (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).

1. Staples vs. Darien, Monday, May 19, 5:30 p.m. @ Staples Stadium

May 23. 2024, Wilton High School, FCIAC Lacrosse Championship. Staples is down to Darien 6-3 with 6 minutes and 30 seconds left in the game. Suddenly, Adam Udell scores 4 straight goals, and Josh Marcus makes some miraculous saves to help Staples wins their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 in overtime. Darien, the #1 public school in Connecticut will look to get retribution against Staples in what could be one of the seniors’ last games at Staples Stadium. This is not one to be missed. 

 

 

 

