Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!

Eva Matviyenko ’27 The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.

The Bedford Acting Group put on a production of “Alice and Wonderland Junior” with the class of 2031 on March 21-23.

“It is an adaptation of the Disney classic, ‘Alice and Wonderland’… based for a younger audience but fun, catchy stuff to kind of garner interest from everybody,” Director Ryan Smith said.

All the performers and actors in this production are in sixth grade, so it was their first middle school show. Smith is very pleased with how they adjusted to the increase in rigor with the acting program.

“It’s really a big jump. The elementary school is really all adult supported, the middle school shows are all adult staffed but a lot of the stuff that happens is done by the kids,” Smith said.

Alongside Smith, Choreographer Caitlin Roberts was also very impressed with their transition and how they were able to step up to what is expected from them.

“At the beginning of the process, some of the kids didn’t take it very seriously. However, as they became more involved, they began to realize the incredible production they could create by focusing their efforts and commitment,” Roberts said.

As the play reached its final days, the kids were so excited to perform for their parents, working hard through the long hours to show all their talents on the stage. Smith and Roberts both agree that this group put in a lot of work and dedication to bring this production to life.

“The goal is to help them develop professionalism, preparing them for future success in the theater world—while, of course, ensuring they have fun along the way,” Roberts said.

The opening night of the show was March 21, and they performed four times throughout that whole weekend.

“They’re an enthusiastic, strong group,” Smith said. “They’re go-getters!”