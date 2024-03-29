Bedford Middle School Science Olympiad team places first in state tournament, advances to national competition

Photos contributed by Dr. Daniel Cortright Dr. Daniel Cortright leads the BMS Science Olympiad team to victory. Cortright started out as the assistant coach in 2017 and became head coach in the 2021-2022 season.

The Bedford Middle School (BMS) Science Olympiad team placed first at the Science Olympiad state competition in Coventry on March 16. Many participants received individual awards as well. With this victory, BMS secured a spot to represent Connecticut at the national Science Olympiad competition at Michigan State University on May 24 and 25.

Led by head coach Dr. Daniel Cortright, the Science Olympiad program has somewhere between 30 and 50 participants every year. The program has operated at this level since 2017. A competition team can have no more than 15 students, so BMS competed with two teams. In this year’s state tournament, a total of 28 students competed with two teams of 14 due to some students having last minute illness or family commitments.

Science Olympiad tournaments consist of 23 events covering diverse science and engineering topics. Students build devices like building a timed marble roller coaster, conduct experiments and solve complex challenges, such as building a timed marble roller coaster or deciphering coded messages.

“The events are really challenging, and it is difficult for sixth graders to win events,” Cortright said. “But if they stick with it, students start to see competitive success in seventh and eighth grade.”

As they prepare for nationals, the team will be building on their school’s strong record. BMS has secured the title of Connecticut’s state champ every year since 2018.

“My favorite part is watching students grow in success during their middle school years,” Cortight said. “It is a great feeling to watch a young person realize that persistence really can pay off.”