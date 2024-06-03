Students release salmon in Connecticut River during field trip

Photo contributed by Eliza Gurley ’25 Students in the West Branch Farmington River releasing the salmon they raised throughout the year with fishing nets.

Science teacher Cecilia Duffy and her husband, alongside five AP Environmental Science students, went on the annual salmon field trip to a Connecticut state forest in Barkhamsted, the Peoples State Forest during the school day on Friday, May 24.

At the Peoples State Forest, the group released the salmon into the West Branch Farmington River. Starting in January, they raised the fish from eggs in tanks in their classroom.

“Releasing 600 salmon was a great improvement compared to previous years,” Eliza Gurley ’25 said. “Last year, they released around 500.”

To be environmentally conscious, the students measured the dissolved oxygen levels and temperature of the water to check the conditions were safe enough for the salmon. After releasing the salmon, the students measured the Nitrite, Nitrate and pH levels of the water to ensure the water was beneficial for the salmon to populate in.

“I wanted to go on the field trip so I could learn more about aquatic ecosystems and how to contribute to helping the environment,” Eliza Gurley ’25 said.

Before releasing the salmon, the students followed an accurate representation of the number of salmon by counting and releasing the salmon into small paper cups.

“I wanted to see the salmon’s complete journey,” Stella Blu ’25 said. “After coming back from the trip, I realized how even a small project done locally like ours can leave a huge environmental impact.”

During the process, the students learned about multiple fishing strategies from skilled fishers while exploring the rivers shore.

“The trip was awesome,” Luca Caniato ’25 said. “It was a great opportunity to get outdoors and be in a beautiful place.”