Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky elected 2025 Staples student council senior presidents

Ayaan Olasewere ’25, Web Sports Editor June 11, 2024
Borowsky+and+Madigan%E2%80%99s+campaign+focuses+on+improving+student+wellbeing+mainly+through+food+and+social+aspects.+%0A
Ayaan Olasewere ’25
Borowsky and Madigan’s campaign focuses on improving student wellbeing mainly through food and social aspects.

Calum Madigan and Will Borowsky were elected the senior class presidents for the 2024-25 school year. They campaigned on a platform of giving back to the community and making a significant impact within the school.

“I thought running for president would be the perfect opportunity to take in feedback and help improve the student experience for people at Staples,” Madigan said.

“I felt that there were certain aspects that I wanted to change, and I felt the best way for me to accomplish these goals was to have my own platform,” Borowsky said.

Their proposed changes were making the deli available daily so people can get food faster, bringing back the furniture, adding in a formal finals schedule for AP classes and improving the connections experience. 

“I believe that removing the furniture around the school made it more difficult to socialize and was a missed opportunity this school year,” Borowsky said. “I wanted to bring it back, which pushed me towards campaigning.”

I thought running for president would be the perfect opportunity to take in feedback and help improve the student experience for people at Staples.

— Calum Madigan

Regarding the election process, Madigan and Borowsky expressed their interest by filling out a google form. They created a video outlining their platform and submitted it to the student council. These videos were then presented to the student council and connection classes, where the student body voted. As presidents they will run the meetings and coordinate with staff

“As presidents, we run the meetings and coordinate with the principal on what policies and feedback are needed for the school,” Madigan said. “However, we also let anyone express their opinions on items that are not on the agenda, so everyone has a chance to express their voice on what they want to see improve at Staples,”

To gather feedback for their campaign, they talked to classmates and listened to their thoughts. They plan to engage with the student body by utilizing their position as student council senior presidents to hear from student council members, but also through grade representatives.

Outside of student council Madigan is the president of both the track and cross country team, and Borowsky plays football, krav maga and weight lifts. 

“Whether it’s a club or sport, getting involved is a great way to get to know other students and form connections that could benefit you when running for president,” Madigan said. 

Students with feedback on policies or ideas for improvements at Staples can reach Madigan and Borowsky via email or at student council meetings.

