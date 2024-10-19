Putting the giving in Thanksgiving: 3 ways to give back this holiday season

Lucy Basso ’27 Food pantries across the U.S. are urging communities to contribute to their effort of combating food insecurity. Donating items such as canned goods, pasta, spices or any nonperishables, is an impactful and easy way to support the community.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the spirit of gratitude and giving back to the community resurfaces. While many of us look forward to Thanksgiving because of all the delicious dishes, nail biting football games and a four-and-a-half day weekend, Thanksgiving is also a time to give back to the community and support people who are less fortunate.

Donating non-perishable food items to a local pantry is one of the simplest and most impactful ways to give back during Thanksgiving. According to Feeding America, in Connecticut, one in eight people face food insecurity. By contributing canned goods, such as rice, pasta and cereal you can help ensure that a family will have something to eat over the holiday. As reported by Feeding America, at least 49 million people visited a food pantry last year around Thanksgiving.

The Westport Food Pantry provides crucial support for food insecure families in the surrounding area. They welcome food donations from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and produce donations on Mondays at 7:30 a.m.

Organizing a food drive with friends and family is a fun way to not only gather items for donation but also engage the community during the holiday. To have a successful food drive you can partner with a local food bank. This is a great way to receive guidance on what items to gather and how to distribute them to people in need.

“ If organizing an in-person food drive is too challenging, a virtual food drive is an excellent alternative,” — Lucy Basso '27

If organizing an in-person food drive is too challenging, a virtual food drive is an excellent alternative. Instead of donating food, people can donate money from the comfort of their own home. This allows people to still participate even if they are too busy to attend a food drive.

Giving during Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean helping strangers, it can also be about supporting family members. Thanksgiving is a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and share stories.

“I love talking to my grandparents,” Kaitlyn Beirne ’27 said, “about my life and love hearing about their lives when they were younger because it’s nice to talk about the differences of how they used to live and how we live now.”

Giving back to the community brings a unique sense of joy and fulfillment. When we lend a hand at a food pantry, donate money or spend time with family, it helps us to feel more connected and purposeful. This kindness not only lifts up others but also improves our own wellbeing.

“Last Thanksgiving I volunteered at a women’s shelter in Bridgeport.” Sebastien Zemel ’27 said. “It was a wonderful way to help the community because I know I helped feed so many people in need. It was a very fulfilling feeling.”