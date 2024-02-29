Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’

Elsa D’Elia ’25 Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.

The Student Council introduced their new slogan, “Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main,” aiming to encourage students to use only the main entrance for entering and exiting the premises. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the council to foster a more organized and safe school environment.

Recently this year, Staples established the Student Council to begin making student-led changes around the school. In an act of the Student Council’s newfound authority, signs have been hung up around exit doors around the school discouraging students from going in and out of the school using any doors besides the ones at the main entrance.

The idea was initially pitched by the administration, and was picked up as a project by the Student Council.

“Principal Thomas brought the security concerns of students entering through side doors to our attention and asked us to craft a student campaign to help mitigate it,” Student Council Co-President Patrick Coleman ’24 said. “With the help of the Student Council, we crafted the slogan and posters.”

The new policy will face an evaluation for its effectiveness in the near future.

“We have a collab team meeting with Principal Thomas and various faculty coming up, so we’re interested to see their feedback and if it’s been effective thus far,” Coleman said.

Students have taken note of them already, one being Fin Maddaloni ’26.

“I personally feel that for many students it would work. However, those students are likely the ones that already aren’t leaving campus,” Maddaloni said. “Obviously it depends on the poster, but for the most part I doubt they would help.”