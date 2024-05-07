Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
I was so excited about my upcoming APUSH exam, I spent my entire break grinding away at practice tests. A few bubbles on my answer sheet were filled in with my tears.
Test time thrills: a neverending series
Wearing ISO certified sunglasses protects eyes from the blindness of the sun during solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse proves to be quite blinding this year
The hotel in Paris gave us this amazing view of the Eiffel Tower
Going to Europe? Don’t let EF Tours take you.
My first attempt at sourdough
My sourdough journey is one of persistence
When the teacher shares the class average it makes students feel bad about themselves wishing that they could have done better even though they got a grade. Sharing the average just makes kids feel bad about themselves and doesn’t actually have any positive effects.
Don’t tell us! Why teachers shouldn’t share class averages
The Teen Awareness Group’s annual Get Real Day event takes place on May 8. There will be a drunk driving simulation, speakers and resources on substance abuse.
Get Real Day tackles mental health, substance abuse
Camryn Harris ’24 dances her way across the world; she participated in many local competitions at the age of five to get ready for the world competitions she attends now. (Photo contributed by Camryn Harris ’24)
Camryn Harris ’24 reveals impact of Irish dancing career
At the end of the year, Staples High School graduates will have to decide their next path in life, whether it be college, the workforce or something else.
Class of 2024 reflects on final month at Staples
Students will begin in Rome and visit major cities like Venice until ending up in Paris, France to conclude their 11 day trip of museums and monuments.
Art department’s trip to Italy and France offers glance into European art, culture, history
Across the school, there are seven Stop the Bleed kits placed within first aid boxes.
M.O.S.S. enters Connecticut, planting roots in Staples High School
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Staples High School defeated Bassick High School by a whopping 42 points as Wreckers defeated the Lions by a score of 84-42. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ basketball trounces Bassick in straightforward win
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
Without the rising stars in college basketball, the viewership and audience engagement wouldn’t be the same. These young athletes, both men and women, are game changers.
Game changers: embracing the next gen athletes
The New York Times entered into the game sector with the release of the Crossword in 1942. In 2014, the publication introduced a digital Mini Crossword, followed soon after by the Spelling Bee, Letterboxd and Tiles. Today, the New York Times releases daily editions of a variety of logic games, available for free play on their website.
New York Times Games craze takes Staples
The new SAT is displayed in the Bluebook app in this format.
The SATs turn to a new, digital version
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee is a coffeehouse chain with seven locations in and around New York City. The shop is an organic coffee shop and vegan bakery.
Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee serves up organic, vegan baked goods
Staples girls track watches the eclipse using their glasses before they start practice.
Solar eclipse strikes, students share reactions
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year.
How to make traditional Chinese dumplings
On the Wreckord - Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fifteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
Inklings Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings’ Wordle 5/6/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

FAFSA complications push back senior decision day

Ella Harrington '25, Web News EditorMay 7, 2024
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
Ella Harrington ’25
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.

National Decision Day, typically celebrated on May 1, will take place on May 14 this year due to delayed financial aid award letters from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). With these letters being rolled out much later than usual, many seniors don’t know where they’re going to college, or how they’re going to pay for it.

This is usually a celebratory time for college-bound seniors as they wear t-shirts to represent their future schools. However, with glitches and processing delays with FAFSA’s redesigned application which belatedly launched at the end of December, many colleges had to adjust enrollment deadlines. In addition, the Department of Education announced a month ago that there were also calculation errors on hundreds of thousands of student aid applications, causing further disruption. 

As a result, the Staples Superfans Instagram account announced that decision day will ultimately be postponed. With the new date of May 14, decision day now falls on the morning of an AP exam.

I completely understand why the date was moved back. It doesn’t really matter to me when we wear the shirts to be honest since it’s not like the day is canceled. With this new FAFSA deadline, it makes complete sense.

— Maya Brody ’24

“I don’t have an AP exam on the date it was moved to, but if I did I would definitely be annoyed since people like to get ready in their shirts and stuff,” Katy Bouchard 24 said.

Despite this conflict, many students look forward to decision day. 

“I completely understand why the date was moved back. It doesn’t really matter to me when we wear the shirts to be honest since it’s not like the day is canceled,” Maya Brody 24 said. “With this new FAFSA deadline, it makes complete sense.”

Related Stories
Though college sweatshirts are commonplace at Staples, the first school day after May 1st imbues each with the quality of truth and clairvoyance in revealing to all onlookers the wearer’s fate for the next four years.
Seniors’ Sweatshirt Day reveals malinformed attitudes about college
Seniors have taken initiative to virtually celebrate post-high school plans, such as creating Instagram accounts featuring those who have committed to college.
Seniors find ways to celebrate National Decision Day through social media
Many Staples seniors had unique college admissions processes for the 2022 cycle. The number of guaranteed transfer spot decisions increased and discouraging feelings of deferrals and waitlists were strongly felt by many students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Class of 2022 shares college advice from a difficult admissions cycle
Keira Best signs her official commitment to Davidson College for women’s lacrosse.
Staples’ D1 signing day showcases athletes committing to colleges
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Staples High School science teachers handed out glasses for all students and staff.
Solar Eclipse lights up Westport
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
From April 8-10, the Staples High School library created an amnesty period for overdue books and equipment. Students could either return the items or follow one of the prompts instructed by Librarians Jennifer Cirino and Nicole Moeller, waiving up to six dollars in fines.
Library offers amnesty for overdue items during the solar eclipse
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *