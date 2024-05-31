I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know

Join the discussion.

The first two professional development days of the 2024-2025 school year will take place on Aug. 22-23.
Increased professional development time to be added to next year’s school calendar
While the intention of the new FAFSA application was to simplify the aid process for families, the rollout challenges ended up causing more harm than good, especially for those in greatest need.
FAFSA complications push back senior decision day
I-95 was shut down due to a three car collision. One of the trucks contained oil which led to a catastrophic fire, leading to the destruction and future rebuilding of the bridge located above the highway.
BREAKING NEWS: Fire causes I-95 closed due to car collision, fire
TikTok has become incredibly popular among American teenagers, yet many still view it as a threat to security, including the United States Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: TikTok ban bill is officially made law, will take effect next year
Big Y employs over 10,000 people across all Big Y Foods Inc. convenience stores.
Big Y Supermarket confirms arrival in Westport, promising quality for local residents
Trump’s trial is unprecedented in American history and could have a sizable impact on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Above The Law
The idea of money in exchange for a “night to remember” feels outdated for the modern state of Prom at Staples.
Prom costs pay for moments, not materialism
The new viral “Man Vs. Bear” trend has taken over TikTok. With people on either side, this opens further discussion into the deeper meaning of this trend. This trend may seem silly, but it sheds much needed light on women’s safety.
Man vs. Bear TikTok trend opens discussion about women’s safety
Seniors travel back in time and reflect on their favorites from their childhood.
Travel back in time: Students reflect on their childhood favorites
The winners of the contest accept their certificates on stage at the awards ceremony along with leadership from Staples, the town of Westport and TEAM Westport.
TEAM Westport contest lets students reflect on local diversity issues
Dogs leap for joy in the Dog Lover Days lunge obstacle course. They chased a small handkerchief that was mechanically pulled along the circle. It costed $10 for two rounds in the course.
Annual Dog festival proves pawsitively pup-tastic
Wreckers Wealth Management team members Andrew Rebello ’25, Alex Sod ’25, Srish Popuri ’25 and Mack Haymond ’25 pose with their second place awards from the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition.
Everyone’s Investing in Wreckers Wealth Management
As a part of her design process, Flynn sketched out plans for the dress she is going to wear to junior prom.
Staples “Casino Night” Junior Prom nears, leaves students with mixed emotions.
New MOMU Ice Cream place takes over the retired Saugatuck Sweets location
Staples art gallery shows many projects from graphic design classes, inspiring others to consider art courses.
Art gallery at Staples proves strength of art department 
Brandy Melville, open since 2013 in Westport, has served as a staple store for young women looking to buy inexpensive, yet trendy clothing.
‘Brandy Hellville’ exposes alarming business model, former Westport Employees confirm unethical customs
Staples held junior prom for the class of 2025. The prom was themed ‘Casino Night’ and many students spent their night on the dance floor and participating in fun activities.
Staples class of ’25 takes on Junior Prom
Cover photo of the well loved cookbook
Wholesome tasting: A review of ‘It’s All Good,’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook
The Staples Wreckers baseball team was defeated 6-4 by the Fairfield Warde Mustangs on Friday, May 3.
Staples baseball falls to top-seeded Fairfield Warde in tight battle
Max Maurillo ’24 looks for a pass as he tries to launch an attack for the Wreckers.
Wreckers fall to New Canaan in defensive battle
Kate Berkley ’26 is gifted her student athlete of the month shirt.
PrepZone awards Staples cheerleader Kate Berkley student of the month
The Staples’ girls water polo team lines up before an impressive victory against Choate.
New girls’ water polo coach leads team to first victory in years
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round.
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
Four seniors discuss their journey at Staples, giving the ins and outs of their last year as a Wrecker.
Seniors reflect on Staples experience
Students reflect on the different ways they have been educated on the protests occurring on college campuses recently. They have acknowledged unbiased and biased views in order to get the full story.
Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests
Caitlin Clark dominates the discussion of women’s sports due to her one of a kind gameplay and starpower. Inequalities still remain in the athletic system between genders, although women athletes are starting to get more brand deals and advertisements.
Caitlin Clark craze powers movement of women’s sports
By playing soccer for Beachside, I am unable to play with the Staples team as Beachside’s season goes year-round.
Choosing club soccer over high school soccer, my experiences
Four seniors discuss their journey at Staples, giving the ins and outs of their last year as a Wrecker.
Seniors reflect on Staples experience
Students reflect on the different ways they have been educated on the protests occurring on college campuses recently. They have acknowledged unbiased and biased views in order to get the full story.
Students reflect on education regarding the Israel-Palestine college protests
A typical Staples student might spend their afternoon in an environment like this, especially during finals.
Students, teachers reflect on study habits
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan 26, Leigh Foran 24, Emma Morris 24 and Avery Kalter 27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
I actually read Tiktok’s terms and conditions: here’s what you need to know

Angelina Matra '25, Paper Opinions Editor
Alex Gaines ’25
The first time I downloaded TikTok was the summer of 2019. I remember the moment vividly: a colorful array of velvet scrunchies covering my wrists, a venti strawberry açaí in one hand and an oversized hydroflask in the other. I pressed a few buttons on my rose gold iPhone seven, confirming that I was 13 or older (I wasn’t), that I had read and accepted the terms and conditions (I hadn’t) and immediately searched for a video of Charli D’Amelio doing the renegade, which I attempted to replicate that night with my friend. 

For that reason, it’s hard to understand why Congress has recently issued TikTok an ultimatum: sell to an American company or prepare to be shut down. After all, high schoolers like me have practically grown up with the app, from Musically to its current form, knowing it solely as the platform that taught us how to “woah,” introduced us to countless soundbites that now dominate our vocabulary (“oh that’s not—”) and allowed us to binge-watch entire seasons of Modern Family in 2-minute increments. It’s almost a joke to imagine any kind of valuable information being poached by the Chinese government through the same social media site that started the “berries and cream” trend.

The details of TikTok’s privacy features (or, more fittingly, the lack thereof) are hidden in the fine print, designed to be borderline unreachable. In order to truly determine the extent to which TikTok has been violating its users’ privacy, therefore, I had to do the impossible.

I read the Terms and Conditions.

I’m serious. You know that paragraph of text miles long, the one that you race to scroll through as fast as you possibly can? I recently became the first person in human history to actually read it, beginning to end. And the stipulations hidden between the lines made me reconsider my entire opinion on the TikTok issue. 

There is no doubt that TikTok has been collecting an obscene amount of data from its users.

— Angelina Matra '25

I typically try not to “irrevocably grant… perpetual and unlimited permission,” to anyone, in any context. However, some variation of that line begins virtually every paragraph in TikTok’s Terms and Conditions. The platform has the right to “a royalty-free license to use your user name, image, voice, and likeness.” It is also unafraid to “disclose your identity to any third party.” And you can forget about intellectual property rights; by checking that little box, you have granted TikTok an “unconditional, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully transferable, perpetual worldwide license” for the usage of your content, including by modifying or otherwise manipulating it, whether that be through TikTok or another platform “hereinafter invented.” 

To translate, TikTok can take your videos, photos, likeness or voice and do with them essentially anything it wants, with no attribution, until what seems like the end of time.  

Surprisingly, these conditions are relatively common among social media platforms. So while certainly constituting cause for alarm, they don’t necessarily distinguish TikTok from other apps like Facebook or Instagram that are not currently under Congressional interrogation, despite holding their users to similar rules. The real secret to TikTok is its Privacy Policy, a second swamp of legal-ese hidden so well by a single blue hyperlink that no one in their right mind would ever click on and read.

Except for me, apparently.

By now, most people probably know that TikTok tracks your activity to customize your “For You Page” and target advertisements. However, according to the Privacy Policy, TikTok also keeps track of your IP address, connected audio devices, time zone settings, battery state, device model and so much more. Back in 2019, the TikTok overlords even knew I had a rose gold iPhone seven.

“We automatically assign you a device ID and user ID. Where you log-in from multiple devices, we will be able to use information… to identify your activity across devices. We may also associate you with information collected from devices other than those you use to log-in to [TikTok].” This excerpt, along with the clause that permits TikTok to collect data on other apps and files outside of their own platform, means that the app and its developers have access to virtually everything you do online—including the devices you don’t even use for TikTok.

Easily the most concerning of all, TikTok records the “keystroke patterns or rhythms” of its users with a Java code equivalent to a keylogger. A keylogger is a piece of software, typically used by hackers, that monitors every keystroke and click on a device. This information can be used to decode credit cards, Social Security numbers, passwords and a whole host of other sensitive information. And don’t forget, this extensive data tracking isn’t isolated to your phone; it occurs on every device TikTok has determined to be yours through its extensive user ID network. 

There is no doubt that TikTok has been collecting an obscene amount of data from its users. Congress has understandably been worried about security breaches leaking valuable information from US citizens and government workers to TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance. 

However, even more pressing than the highly politicized aspects of this issue is what it means for our cultural attitude towards social media. TikTok is the most recent in a large chain of sites that has been collecting, manipulating and monetizing our data. As consumers, we must demand more transparency from corporations and our government. It should not be the norm to have keystroke-tracking software automatically downloaded on our devices without our consent, or to scroll through miles of fine print detailing all the malicious ways an app is tracking us. We shouldn’t be so used to being taken advantage of that we simply shrug and claim that we don’t care how our data is being used. 

I don’t believe TikTok is all bad. Those nights, doing the renegade in my black-and-white checkered Vans and AC/DC t-shirt, are nostalgic—albeit embarrassing—memories for me. However, it is extremely important to understand what is going on behind the scenes of the platform in order to make educated decisions regarding our own privacy and data. 

Angelina Matra '25
Angelina Matra '25, Paper Opinions Editor
Paper Opinions Editor Angelina Matra ’25 had anything but a cruel summer. This June she attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “My friend and I went as ‘Reputation’ and ‘Lover,’” Matra said. “We even got one of my favorite songs, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine,’ as one of our surprise songs.” Matra spent her summer working at Peak Performance and edited the Back to School issue of Inklings. After taking Introduction to Journalism, Matra discovered her love for journalism and pursued a paper editor position.  “I really liked it and I just thought I’ll do more of this,” Matra said.
Alex Gaines '25
Alex Gaines ’25, Creative Director
Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced. “I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.” Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions. “I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”  
