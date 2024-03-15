Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Parking limits begin in the spring, restricting cars from remaining downtown for more than three hours during 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Westport to start enforcing new downtown parking limits
Many Staples students were worried as pop-up buttons that read “Stop the TikTok Ban!” showed up on their phones a few days ago, an effort made by Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok, to kill the bill dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Act.” The bill has potential to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the legislation made its way through the House this past week and now finds itself trying to slug through the Senate.
BREAKING NEWS: “TikTok Ban” Bill soars through the House
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Even though many people think that having a 504 plan means that people are disabled, it actually means that they might need a little extra help but they can still succeed even if it isnt the “normal” path to success.
Having a 504 plan doesn’t make someone dumb, it means they have a different path to success
The emergence of post high school plan Instagram accounts has heightened stress among students and proved to be unproductive. Although intending to be positive, it fosters competition.
‘Post high school plan’ Instagram pages prove unproductive, generate competition
Emails and reminders for course registration can help students think ahead.
Scrambling to finalize courses for that “final counselor meeting’’
Entering 2024, students are now able to participate in the digital SAT which provides many advantages and new opportunities, in contrast to the paper SAT that was previously given. (Graphic from Wikimedia)
Digital SAT unleashes new advantages, monumental for the future of testing
The coffee station provided in the Staples Cafeteria. It has five different types of coffee as well as sugars, creamers and milk. When I asked for a cup one of the workers said “it is only for teachers.”
Coffee should be provided to students in the cafeteria
World Language Week celebrates these major languages that many Staples students are proficient in, along with all of the other languages taught at Staples. (Graphic by Corbin Chaney ’25)
World Language Week spotlights importance of lingual, cultural diversity
Throughout the month of March, all grades except seniors will participate in a form of the SAT.
Underclassmen reveal opinions on PSAT
This publicity poster is hung up around Westport to raise support for choreographer David Fernandez’s work in Kenya.
Local dance teacher enhances dance program in Kenya
Come May.20, students will shift from studying for tests in school to completing tasks for their internship
Seniors look ahead towards internships
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school
Planning and Zoning Committee approve Long Lots construction proposal
A gaggle of insects (Left to right Cameron Mann ’24, Josy Pitaro ’24, Finley Chevrier ’24, Samantha Edwards ’24, Matthew Bukzin ’24) facing James (Beck Fipp ’27) during rehearsal.
James and the Giant Peach makes its debut at Staples
Usher performed during the Apple Music halftime performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Super Bowl LVIII.
Revealing the highs and lows of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies is now open in Westport in addition to Fairfield in the Post Road plaza with Greens Farms Spirit Shop and Fortuna’s.
Alina’s Cakes & Cookies expands into Westport
The Grammys 2024 had highs and lows, per usual.
The Grammys 2024 were predictable, but fun
Galentines Day 2023 table
Whip up some love: Valentine’s Day recipes to savor with loved ones
Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. carries spirit week on his back by wearing pink for color wars in the week leading up to homecoming.
“This school isn’t fun,” yes, but it can be
Many sports show games on multiple platforms, meaning the cost to watch sports is rising.
Paywalls pose obstacles, close viewership to sports fans
Nick Sikorski ’24 converts a layup in the first quarter. (Contributed by Nick Sikorski 24)
Late rally pushes Wreckers towards victory over Greenwich
Many professional athletes have dealt with their mental health struggles by taking breaks from their respective sports. Taking a mental break from a sport should be a decision that is respected by their coach (Contributed by Greershotz Photography).
Sacrificing my pom poms for my mental health: rigid cheerleading policy must change to support athletes’ well-being
The Staples Wreckers fell to the Ridgefield Tigers 48-46 in a thrilling matchup. (Photo by William Murray ’25)
Boys’ basketball handed first loss of season in tight matchup against Ridgefield
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Staples community members debate whether or not the timing and placement of February break is productive or unnecessary.
February break timing prompts varying opinions
Staples seniors participate in a senior skip day on Monday, Feb. 12 following the Super Bowl the evening before.
Seniors debate participation in “Senior Skip Day’
Students checking their grades both in and out of class is a common sight. In this podcast, teachers and students share their thoughts on how grades are available 24/7.
The PowerSchool dilemma and its consequences
Cobs Bread recently opened in Westport and provides a wide variety of baked goods and treats. Some of their popular products include cinnamon rolls, hot crossed buns and chocolate croissants.
Cob’s bread excites with sweet baked goods
Keira Best ’24, Leigh Foran ’24 and Evelyn Chudowsky ’24 (left to right) signed their formal commitment to continue their athletic career in college.
Staples’ D1 signing day takes place on International Women and Girls in Sports Day
Both outside and inside of Staples, (clockwise from top left) Cameron Mann ’24, Grace Power ’24, Will Stout ’26 and Charlie Scott ’24 showcase their talents and express their passion for filmmaking in front of or behind the camera (or sometimes both).
Rising Stars Unveiled: Meet Staples’ talented actors and filmmakers
At 8:50 p.m., the Wreckers secured their victory. Staying determine, they reflected strong performance throughout the game.
Football secures big win against Fairfield Prep in first round of playoffs
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
Q & A with Singapore Exchange Students
A group of carolers from Staples high school, known as the Staples Orphinians, sing Christmas carols in front of the tree lighting audience before the official lighting ceremony. The Orphinians sang a variety of the traditional Christmas carols, such as a jazzy version of Jingle Bells, Deck The Halls and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Westport community gathers for annual town hall Christmas tree lighting
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
On the Wreckord - Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Fourteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Thirteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord – Episode Twelve
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan 24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan 24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Inklings Wordle 3/15/24
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/24
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

BREAKING NEWS: “TikTok Ban” Bill soars through the House

Nina Bowens '25, On The Wreckord ProducerMarch 15, 2024
Many+Staples+students+were+worried+as+pop-up+buttons+that+read+%E2%80%9CStop+the+TikTok+Ban%21%E2%80%9D+showed+up+on+their+phones+a+few+days+ago%2C+an+effort+made+by+Bytedance%2C+the+company+that+owns+Tiktok%2C+to+kill+the+bill+dubbed+the+%E2%80%9CProtecting+Americans+from+Foreign+Adversary+Controlled+Act.%E2%80%9D+The+bill+has+potential+to+ban+TikTok+in+the+U.S.%2C++as+the+legislation+made+its+way+through+the+House+this+past+week+and+now+finds+itself+trying+to+slug+through+the+Senate.+
Alex Gaines ’25
Many Staples students were worried as pop-up buttons that read “Stop the TikTok Ban!” showed up on their phones a few days ago, an effort made by Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok, to kill the bill dubbed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Act.” The bill has potential to ban TikTok in the U.S., as the legislation made its way through the House this past week and now finds itself trying to slug through the Senate.

After a 352-65 vote this past Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a new bill that would grant the President the ability to deem social media apps under control of foreign contenders, such as TikTok, as national security threats, and issue a ban of the app from all online app stores — unless the foreign entities disinvest within 180 days of designition.

The bill, Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Control Act, will now attempt to make its way through the Senate.Should it be approved, President Biden has mentioned that he will sign it into law. 

The bill arose from concern regarding ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok.. The main concern was born in the connection that ByteDance has to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the access that the CCP has to the data belonging to American users. The goal of the law would not be solely to ban TikTok, but rather, pressure its China-based owner to sell portions of its stake down to 20%.

Many Staples students are distraught by the potential of their favorite app being “banned” from the United States — meaning no new updates will occur, nor will new downloads for new users. With roughly 50 million American users spending an average of an hour on TikTok per day, the fear of its outlaw has plagued the nation. 

“I feel really upset about TikTok being banned because I feel like it was a really big part of my childhood,” Rhiya Anand ’25 said. 

The debate on whether or not to ban TikTok has existed for the past couple of years and has invoked passion within both Democrats and Republican representatives, including Connecticut’s representative Jim Himes. Himes was one of the 50 Democrats to vote against the bill, citing that banning TikTok would be a danger to democracy as it would impede on the First Amendment rights of Americans greatly. 

“Adversaries like China shut down newspapers, broadcast stations, and social media platforms. We do not,” Himes said in a statement. “We trust our citizens to be worthy of their democracy. We do not trust our government to decide what information they may or may not see.”

I don’t know that it’s a First Amendment violation because there are other social media platforms. I understand how it can be a security concern, but I don’t know how severe the concern would be. If China or any other group were infiltrating or buying user data information, they probably have already done it.

— English teacher Jesse Bauks

Many students and teachers have contemplated the reality of the ban passing through the House.  The debate on the ban being necessary to the security of the nation or a violation of rights has percolated the Staples’ halls.

“I don’t know that it’s a First Amendment violation because there are other social media platforms,” English teacher Jesse Bauks said. “I understand how it can be a security concern, but I don’t know how severe the concern would be. If China or any other group were infiltrating or buying user data information, they probably have already done it.”

The likelihood of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Control Act passing through the polarized Senate in a timely manner is low, especially due to the fact that the banning of TikTok has been a frequent discussion in recent years. Trump attempted to ban the application as well as Chinese-owned WeChat in 2020, but was blocked by Federal Courts who cited he had overstepped his authority in using his emergency economic powers to put these applications out of business. 

“I feel like this is a discussion every year,” Molly Whittle ’25 said, “whether or not TikTok should or should not get banned, and I feel like if it is such a controversial topic then there is obviously a reason for it. I’m honestly for the ban of TikTok.”

Many users nationwide, including minors, experienced pop-up buttons while using the app that said “Stop the TikTok Ban Now!” The pop-up led the users to a site encouraging them to call their local members of Congress, particularly those in the committee in which the bill was born, and it encouraged users to ask them not to pass the legislation. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a House Representative from Illinois and a member of the Energy and Commerce committee, stated that the bill passed the committee in a 50-0 vote last Thursday, which is practically unheard of. The numbers were credited to the overwhelming number of calls the committee received, highlighting the potential impact that ByteDance and the CCP has on young Americans and their political actions. 

Another concern about the banning of TikTok are the thousands of small businesses that rely on the platform for proceeds, a number nearing five million this year. With the implementation of “TikTok Shop” in November of 2022, the sales and survival of these businesses are entirely dependent on the upholding of the app.  

“I feel bad for those people whose main source of income was through TikTok, now they have to find something else in very little time,” Anand said. “Their life will be completely changed.”

Related Stories
Students and staff describe how often they personally think of the Roman Empire in light of the recent TikTok trend of asking only guys how often it crosses their mind.
Staples engages in Tiktok’s recent trend: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?
Girl dinner is fast, easy and simple which makes it accessible for a lot of people, but it is missing nutritional value, one of the key elements of a meal.
Girl Dinner: TikTok trends should not make me feel badly about my diet
There is a potential tik tok ban on all devices following many debates over the security of U.S. government data. A bill has been introduced and evaluated following these debates.
TikTok bill enforced to protect the security of the U.S. government, U.S. technology
Protestors gathered in front of Staples across the street from the main entrance. Cars honked to show their support towards the movement.
BREAKING NEWS: Students and Westport residents gather in front of Staples and Bedford to peacefully protest against racism
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Long Lots Elementary sets plans in motion for the redesign of the school. In doing so, they allot space for Stepping Stones Preschool to get integrated into the new design.
Stepping Stones Preschool set to merge with Long Lots Elementary
The Westport Farmers’ Market has been holding the seed exchange every year since 2010.
Westport Farmers’ Market Annual Seed Exchange on March 7
Anthropology, a social studies course, will be offered as an Early College Experience (ECE) course for the 2024-2025 school year. Students can sign up for a more challenging version of the course that offers benefits such as earning college credit at a discounted rate that can transfer to 87% of secondary institutions.
Anthropology ECE class approved in time for course selections
Norovirus has impacted thousands of U.S. citizens, primarily children resulting in severe symptoms and hospitalization.
Norovirus sweeps the northeast, infecting thousands
The personal finance course can help students learn about saving and spending.
Personal finance becomes required course for graduation
Signs are now on the inside and outside of every door that allows entrance and exit to the Staples building.
Student Council launches slogan ‘Don’t be a Pain, Go Through the Main’
About the Contributors
Nina Bowens '25, On The Wreckord Producer
On The Wreckord Producer Nina Bowens ’25 has had a passion for producing and editing long before joining Inklings.  “I have a love for acting and on-camera work from my childhood,” Bowens said. “When I was little, I used to use Imovie and make youtube videos and not post them, and I just fell in love with editing.”  Bowens wanted a creative outlet where she could write articles and make videos when she joined Inklings, but she found a sense of belonging too.  “I love the friendships I have made here,” Bowens said. “It truly is a special environment.”
Alex Gaines ’25, Creative Director
Creative Director Alex Gaines ’25 is no stranger to the newsroom. Gaines became intrigued by journalism at Ursus, where she was in awe at the complex layouts Inklings produced. “I used to always compare our papers to the Inklings papers,” Gaines said. “I remember being intrigued by the layouts, which I think drew me to the creative director position.” Though being creative director is a full time job, Gaines still finds time to pursue her other ambitions. “I took a class at UCLA on marketing,” Gaines said. “It was super interesting because I definitely want to pursue something in business.”  
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *