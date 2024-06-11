Should AP finals be scheduled before AP exams?

Web arts editor Olivia Saw ’26 took after her older brother, Matthew Saw ’23, who was the web Arts editor last year. Her favorite section to write is features, and her least favorite is news.

“News is hard because of the structure. It’s not a normal story,” Saw said. “Features has somewhat of a plot.”

Saw also has an interest in rowing. She started three years ago on a whim and has intensely practiced since.

“I have to sacrifice a lot of time for it but it is rewarding,” Saw said. “Physically it’s intense but it is enjoyable how much work you put in.”