Class of 2023 wraps up National Honor Society, inducts class of 2024

New members of NHS for the class of 2024 sit on stage waiting to be inducted at the ceremony on April 26 at Staples High School.

As an incoming senior, being a part of NHS will introduce you to a broader range of community outreach that will help you grow while moving onto the next stages of your life post high school. The National Honor Society (NHS) is one of the most academically elite organizations at Staples as it pushes members to get involved in service projects around the community. The class of 2023 has completed a successful senior year for the club, and on April 26, it was time to pass the torch on to the class of 2024 through the induction ceremony.

Staples NHS inducted 50 new members from the class of 2024 for their senior year. The requirement to join the club is maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.0. The faculty leaders of NHS are Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. This event was the final moment for the senior members of the club as they both ran the ceremony and received their pins and tassels to wear at graduation.

“ As an incoming senior, being a part of NHS will introduce you to a broader range of community outreach that will help you grow while moving onto the next stages of your life post high school.” — Emma Madoff ’23

“This [was] a student-run event and [was the] last call to show leadership as a member of the Staples High School chapter of the National Honor Society,” Sullivan wrote.

Although their time in the NHS might be over for seniors as they prepare to graduate, seniors took the opportunity to reflect on their experiences in the organization.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect with peers and do fun service opportunities while also getting recognized for all your hard work from the past four years,” Meredith Mulhern ’23 said.

While membership is usually only during one’s senior year, some seniors believe that the impact of the NHS goes further than just high school.

“As an incoming senior,” Emma Madoff ’23 said, “being a part of NHS will introduce you to a broader range of community outreach that will help you grow while moving onto the next stages of your life post high school.”